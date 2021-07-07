KWRT rallies past Pilot Grove with go ahead run in 7th inning

It wasn’t pretty by any means for KWRT Tuesday night in Junior Babe Ruth action at Twillman field in Harley park.

But in the end, KWRT still won by a score of 7-6 over Pilot Grove on a walk off single by Edrissa Bah in the bottom half of the seventh.

In the second game, Central Realty led BTC Bank from start to finish for a 11-0 victory.

KWRT, improving to 10-1 on the season, started its rally in the seventh on a ground ball by Kailen Vaca. Of course it would get worse before it got better for Pilot Grove after that as Vaca reached on an error by the first baseman to put the go ahead run on base. Two batters later, Caidyn Hazel reached on another error on a fly ball to left to put runners on second and third with just one out. Then, for the go ahead run, Edrissa Bah hit a single up the middle to score Vaca to give KWRT a 7-6 victory.

Of course up until then, Pilot Grove led KWRT 4-2 after two and 5-3 after five. However, in the bottom half of the sixth, KWRT rallied back with three runs to go up 6-5. Meanwhile, in the top half of the seventh, Pilot Grove plated another run to tie the game at 6-all only to have KWRT score the winning run in the bottom half of the inning.

Caidyn Hazel picked up the win in relief for KWRT, while Hank Zeller took the loss for Pilot Grove, who dropped to 6-4. Ethan Watson started the game and pitched the first-two innings and gave up four runs on three hits and six walks while striking out five batters. Luke Poulsen then came in and pitched four innings in relief and allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out five. Meanwhile, after Edrissa Bah pitched 1/3 inning and issued one run on one hit and one walk, Hazel came in and pitched 2/3 inning and struck out two batters.

For Pilot Grove, Zeller pitched 6 1/3 innings and surrendered seven runs on 10 hits while striking out five batters.

KWRT also out-hit Pilot Grove 10-9, with Watson going 3-for-3 with a single and two doubles. Josh Barber was 2-for-3 with a single, double and two RBIs, while Edrissa Bah had one single, one double and one RBI, Jamal Franklin two singles and one RBI, and Lawson Edwards with one single and one RBI.

For Pilot Grove, Levi Jeffries had two singles, one triple and three RBIs. Tate Rentel finished the game with one single and one RBI, while Hank Zeller, Hayden Sleeper, Alec Schupp, Brady Blank and Wyatt Weber added one single each, and Jefferson Day with one RBI.

In the nightcap, Central Realty left little doubt against BTC Bank while scoring at least one run in every inning but one.

Central Realty, who improved to 5-4 on the season, led BTC Bank 3-0 after the first, 4-0 after three and 9-0 after four before adding two more runs in the fifth to win by the mercy rule.

Darrin Leonard picked up the win on the mound for Central Realty, while Bentley Turner took the loss for BTC Bank, who dropped to 3-4. Leonard pitched all five innings and gave up three hits and six walks while striking out three batters. Turner, meanwhile, pitched the first-three innings for BTC Bank and gave up nine runs on three hits and nine walks while striking out six. Isaac Watring then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed two runs on four hits and two walks.

Central Realty also finished the game with seven hits, with Blake Griffin going 3-for-3 with three singles and three RBIs.

Abram Taylor closed out the game with two singles and two RBIs, while Jaylyn Patel added one double, Seth Thomas with one single, Dakota Williams with three RBIs, and Jacob Thoma with one RBI.

For BTC Bank, Xavier Flippin, Jake Pickens and Noah Remlinger each had one single.