Jennings Premium Meats beats GKC CPAs, loses to Shelter Insurance in LL Softball

Jennings Premium Meats finished 1-1 in Little League girls machine pitch softball Saturday in New Franklin.

After beating GKC CPAs 10-9 in a close game, Jennings Premium Meats fell to Shelter Insurance by a score of 16-2.

In the game against GKC CPAs, GKC CPA actually led Jennings Premium Meats 5-1 after three and 8-5 after four. Then, after Jennings Premium Meats rallied with three runs in the bottom half of the fifth to tie the game at 8-all, GKC CPAs came back and plated one run in the top half of the sixth to go up 9-8. Unfortunately for GKC CPAs, Jennings Premium Meats had thd final at bat and made the most of the opportunity with two runs in the bottom half of the sixth for the one run victory.

Lydia Burnett led the hitting attack in the game for Jennings Premium Meats with four singles and one double. Chloe Chitwood finished the game with two singles and two doubles, while Korinna Chitwood added two singles and one double, Natalie Caszatt and Alison Flick each with three singles, Ellie Wells two singles, and Hadley Caszatt and Sofia Crowley each with one single.

For GKC CPAs, Callie Chitwood paced all hitters with six singles. Skylar Greenwood and Eden Oser each had four singles and one double, while Zoey Pinet, Josie Chitwood and Ava Smith added four singles each and Kallie Burnett with one single.

In the game against Shelter Insurance, Jennings Premium Meats trailed 3-0 after one and 6-0 after two before putting up two runs in the top half of the third to make it 6-2. However, it was all Shelter Insurance after that with three more runs in the bottom half of the third, four again in the fifth and three in the sixth for the victory.

Lily Chitwood had a big night at the plate for Shelter Insurance with three singles and two doubles. Lilly Kaullen, Belle Chitwood, Charleigh Collyott and Lilly Washburn each had five singles, while Kendall Wells added four singles and Hope Thornburg with three singles.

For Jennings Premium Meats, Chloe Chitwood and Alison Flick each had two singles while Korinna Chitwood, Lydia Burnett, Hadley Caszatt, Sofia Crowley and Ellie Wells each had one single.