Chipley and Company, Jennings Premium Meats win in NF Instructional League

In the final games of the season Saturday in Instructional League play in New Franklin, Chipley and Company defeated GKC CPAs 13-8 while Jennings Premium Meats upended Shelter Insurance 11-0.

In the first game, Chipley and Company led GKC CPAs from start to finish while plating four runs in the first, two in the second, three in each of the third and fourth innings of play and one in the fifth. GKC CPAs, meanwhile, sent two runs across in the first, one in each of the second and third innings of play and two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings of play.

Hays Wilmsmeyer led the hitting attack in the game for Chipley and Company with two singles, one double, one triple and two home runs. Bailey Grindstaff finished the game with five singles and one double, while Thomas Gerlach added five singles, Logan Thurman three singles and one home run, Jace Muray with three singles, Bryce Grindstaff and Quentin Riekhoff each with two singles, and Sophie Scott with one single.

For GKC CPAs, Easton Washburn had two singles, two triples and one home run. Griffin Chitwood finished the game with four singles and one home run, while Bailey Briggs had two singles, one triple and one home run, Kendall Freese with three singles, and Hayden Swigert, Emmit Sanders and Bentley Wood each with two singles.

In Game 2, Jennings Premium Meats opened the game with three runs in the first and then sent two runs across in the second, three again in the third and three in the fourth for the victory.

Dawson Miller had two singles and two home runs to lead all hitters for Jennings Premium Meats. Jayse McCulloch finished the game with three singles and one double, while Benton Renner and Aiden Humphrey added three singles each, Rhett Soder and Bentlee Pohle each with two singles, and Sophia McCulloch with one single.

For Shelter Insurance, Trevin Fairley and Raynor Baugher each had three singles while Nolan Powers, Jaxon Rhorer and Eli Fischer added two singles each.