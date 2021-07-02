Exchange Bank, Shelter Insurance pick up wins in New Franklin Little League Softball

Exchange Bank and Shelter Insurance were big winners Thursday night in Little League Softball (machine pitch) at New Franklin.

While Exchange Bank defeated Jennings Premium Meats 15-7, Shelter Insurance held on to beat GKC CPAs 6-3.

Exchange Bank never trailed in the game against Jennings Premium Meats and led 6-1 after one, 9-1 after two and 11-2 after three. Meanwhile, after Jennings Premium Meats rallied with four runs in the bottom half of the fourth to cut the lead to 11-6, Exchange Bank came back and tacked on three runs in the fifth and one again in the seventh to make it 15-6. Then, to end the scoring in the ball game, Jennings Premium Meats added one run in its half of the seventh.

Katelyn Cook led the hitting attack in the game for Exchange Bank with three singles, one double and one triple.

Mia Dobson finished the game with three singles and two doubles, while Jaida Frye added one single, one double and one triple, Canna Jennings with three doubles, Baylie Bonecutter with three singles, Mariah Finn with two singles, and Brooklyn Bonecutter, Kyndal Schnell and Audrey Dobson each with one single.

For Jennings Premium Meats, Natalie Caszatt had two singles and one double. Lydia Burnett finished the game with one single and one double, while Chloe Chitwood, Korinna Chitwood and Ellie Wells added two singles each, and Hadley Caszatt, Kallie Burnett and Josie Chitwood with one single apiece.

In the game between Shelter Insurance and GKC-CPAs, the game looked to be well on its way to becoming a blowout as Shelter Insurance led 2-0 after one and 5-0 after three.

However, after both teams plated one run in the fifth inning, GKC CPAs made it really interesting with one in the sixth and one in the seventh to cut the lead in half.

Lily Chitwood paced all hitters in the game for Shelter Insurance with one single, two doubles and one home run. Lilly Kaullen finished the game with four singles, while Belle Chitwood had two singles.

For GKC CPAs, Addison Forbis, Callie Chitwood and Aubrey Loerzel each had three singles. Eden Oser and Skylar Greenwood finished the game with two singles each, while Josie Chitwood, Ava Smith and Zoey Pinet added one single apiece.