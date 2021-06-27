Three Boonville runners qualify to compete in Jr. Olympics in Houston

Three Boonville runners will continue on in Junior Olympics after qualifying in the regional track meet last weekend in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Running for the Blue Thunder Track Club in Columbia, Effie Morris, Cash Leonard and Rhodes Leonard competed both Friday and Saturday against some of the best athletes in the midwest.

In order to move on to the Junior Olympics in Houston, Texas on August 2-7, the trio had to place in the top six in their respective events.

Competing in the female 14-year-old division, Morris finished fifth in the 200-meter hurdles in a time of 32.58 seconds and sixth in the 100 meter hurdles in 18.66 seconds.

Jaimy Birmingham of Blue Devils Track Club captured first in the 200 hurdles in a time of 31.51 seconds, while Jaleah Brookins, of the Kids on the Run, finished first in the 100 hurdles in 16.70 seconds.

Cash Leonard, meanwhile, competed in the male 13-year-old division and placed third in the long jump with a leap of 4.93 meters and fifth in the 400 meter dash in a time of 1:00.26.

Addicus Thompson, of the Western OK Track and Field, captured first in the long jump with a leap of 5.19 meters, while Chayton Goodwin, who ran unattached, finished first in the 400 meter dash in a time of 56.98 seconds.

Effie Morris and Cash Leonard will both be eighth graders at Laura Speed Elliott Middle School in Boonville this fall.

As for Rhodes Leonard, the sophomore to be at Boonville High School, placed fourth in the 800 meter run in a time of 2:08.09.

Keion Grieve, of Capitol Area Track Club 2 Cat, captured first in the 800 meter run in a time of 1:57.38. Tylen Ashihi, of the Team Elite Track Club, finished second in a time of 2:04.29, followed by Michael Ferguson, of the Fellowship of Champions Track, in a time of 2:07.33.