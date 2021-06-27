Neidig finishes third in Kansas City Summer Slam Series

Boonville tennis player Emma Neidig knew it was going to take some of her best tennis to even reach the medal round last week in the KC Summer Slam Series in Kansas City.

As the No. 16 seed out of 32 girls in the varsity division at Liberty North/Staley High School, Neidig defied the odds by finishing third against some of the best Kansas City High School tennis players.

The KC Summer Slam series is a series of four tennis slam events that will be hosted during the summer months. These events will allow an opportunity for KC Area tennis players to continue to work on their tennis games outside of the season.

Players will earn ranking points for each of the Slam Events. These ranking points will be tracked throughout the course of the summer, and a KC Summer Slam Champion will be crowned at the conclusion of the Summer Slam Series.

Additionally, each player will also earn points for their current High School team. Points will be tracked throughout the course of the summer, and a KC Summer Slam Team Champion will be crowned as well.

Ultimately, the goal of the KC Summer Slam Series is to promote more competitive tennis for KC Area players during the off-season.

The next Summer Slam Series will be held on July 13-15 at Lee’s Summit High School. Then, on July 27-29, tennis players will head to Staley/Oak Park High School for the Hornet Slam.

In Neidig’s first match, the junior to be at Boonville High School defeated Sydney Roberson of Park Hill 8-3. As the No. 16 seeded player, Neidig then faced the tournament’s No. 1 seed Kiersten Crowley of Lee’s Summit and won 8-2 to win a bid to the quarterfinals and a match with another Park Hill player, Elizabeth Erickson. Neidig won her bid to the second day of the tournament with a 8-2 win and a trip to the Final Four.

After a three hour rain delay on Thursday, Neidig faced Blue Springs South’s Summerlyn Voracheck for a chance at the championship. However, Neidig fell 6-2 in a rain-shortened match.

In the third place match, Neidig faced Lee’s Summit’s Olivia Shackleford and won going away 6-2 to earn third place honors.

Neidig is also competing in the USTA events this summer as well.

Note: In addition to girls varsity singles, the tournament is made up of varsity boys singles, varsity boys doubles, varsity girls doubles, JV boys singles, JV girls singles, JV/Novice boys doubles, JV/Novice girls doubles, novice boys singles, novice girls singles, and high school mixed doubles.

Brackets are capped at 32 entries.