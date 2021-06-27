KWRT still holds firm lead in JBR for now, New Franklin closing fast at 6-1

Although KWRT and New Franklin each have one loss in the Junior Babe Ruth standings after Wednesday’s games, KWRT also has three more wins at 9-1 on the season compared to 6-1 for New Franklin.

Of course two, possibly three weeks still remain, with KWRT scheduled to play Pilot Grove on Tuesday, July 6. KWRT and New Franklin split earlier in the season, with KWRT winning 4-2 in New Franklin on June 9 and New Franklin prevailing 6-5 on June 14 in Boonville.

Pilot Grove also remains in the running at 6-3, followed by BTC Bank at 3-3, Central Realty at 4-4, Imhoff’s Appliances at 5-6, Prairie Home at 2-4, Glasgow at 1-7 and Fayette at 0-7.

As for the games Wednesday night, Central Realty took the early lead with one run in the bottom half of the first to go up 1-0. Then, after Prairie Home scored three runs in the top half of the second to make it 3-1, Central Realty came back and plated another run in its half of the second to cut the lead to 3-2. Central Realty would later go on to add another run in the third and four in each of the fourth and fifth innings of play for the victory.

Darrin Leonard picked up the win for Central Realty, while Jackson Pitts took the loss for Prairie Home. Leonard pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four batters. Jaylyn Patel then came in and pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and allowed one hit and one walk while striking out four batters.

For Prairie Home, Carter Pethan pitched 2 1/3 innings and issued three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three batters. Pitts then came in and pitched two innings in relief and yielded seven runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two batters. Landon Case then came in and pitched 2/3 inning and surrendered one run on two walks.

Central Realty also out-hit Prairie Home 8-7, with Garrett Hundley going 2-for-3 with a single, double and three RBIs. Jaylyn Patel finished the game with two singles and two RBIs, while Jacob Thoma added two singles, Dakota Williams with one double and two RBIs, Abram Taylor with one single and two RBIs, and Darrin Leonard with one single.

For Prairie Home, Mitchell Herigon had two singles. Peyton Pitts finished the game with one double, while Carter Pethan and Blane Bourgman each with one single and one RBI, Landon Case and Layne Brandes with one single each, and Cooper Brandes with one RBI.

In the nightcap, KWRT led Imhoff’s Appliances from start to finish while taking a 2-1 lead after one and 3-1 advantage after two. KWRT also plated one in the third to go up 4-1.

However, in the top half of the fifth, Imhoff’s Appliances rallied back with two runs to cut the lead back to one at 4-3. Imhoff’s Appliances never got any closer in the ball game as KWRT scratched together four more runs in its half of the fourth to extend the lead to 8-3 and then sent one run across in the sixth.

Edrissa Bah was the winning pitcher in the game for KWRT, while Shawn Beach-Reasons took the loss for Imhoff’s Appliances. Bah pitched the first-five innings and gave up three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out 13 batters. Bennett Greenhagen then came in and pitched one inning in relief and struck out two batters.

For Imhoff’s Appliances, Reasons pitched 5 1/3 innings and issued nine runs on five hits and seven walks while striking out 11 batters.

Caidyn Hazel led the hitting attack in the game for KWRT with two triples and four RBIs. Luke Poulsen finished the game with one single and one RBI, while Bennett Greenhagen and Jamal Franklin added one single each.

For Imhoff’s Appliances, Tyson White and Shane Chamberlain each had two singles while Lance Haynes added one double.

In a doubleheader at New Franklin, New Franklin jumped out to stay against Pilot Grove

while leading 2-0 after one and 3-0 after two. Meanwhile, after Pilot Grove plated two runs in the top half of the third to cut the lead to one at 3-2, New Franklin came back and added two in its half of the third to go up 5-2. both teams added one in the fourth. Then, in the sixth, Pilot Grove tacked on three more runs to tie the game at 6-all only to have New Franklin score two in the bottom half of the inning for the victory.

Jacob Marshall picked up the win in relief for New Franklin, while Tate Rentel took the loss for Pilot Grove. Tanner Bishop started the game and pitched the first-four innings, giving up four runs on two hits and six walks while striking out four batters. Marshall then came in and pitched two innings and allowed four runs on two walks while striking out four batters.

For Pilot Grove, Alec Schupp started the game and pitched the first-three innings and gave up five runs on three hits and five walks while striking out six batters. Rentel then came in and pitched 2 2/3 inning in relief and allowed three runs on one hit and one walk while striking out three batters. Then, to finish the game, Waylan Christy pitched part of sixth and issued one hit and one walk.

New Franklin also finished the game with five hits, with Connor Wilmsmeyer going 2-for-3 with two singles and two RBIs. Dalton Ivy doubled and drove in two runs, while Tanner Bishop added one single and one RBI, Landon Shaw with one single, and Jacob Marshall and Nolan McGowan each with one RBI.

For Pilot Grove, Jefferson Day single and drove in three runs while Hank Zeller had one single. Bradyn Fahrendorf also drove in one run.