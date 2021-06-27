Jamestown picks up sweep against Workshop Wonders

The Jamestown 16U softball team did everything right last Wednesday in Babe Ruth softball at Bill Simmons field at Rolling Hills park.

Playing Workshop Wonders in a doubleheader, Jamestown out-hit and outscored their opponents in both games 13-10 and 10-6 for the sweep.

In the first game, Jamestown opened the game with five runs in the top half of the first only to have Workshop Wonders rally back with four runs in the bottom half of the inning. Then, after Jamestown tacked on another run in its half of the second, Workshop Wonders came back and plated three more runs in the bottom half of the inning to go up 7-6. Workshop Wonders never led again in the ballgame as Jamestown exploded for six runs in the top of the third to make it 12-7. Workshop Wonders scored another run in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 12-8. Meanwhile, in the fourth, Jamestown sent one run across while Workshop Wonders added two in its half of the inning to complete the scoring.

Gina Meisenheimer picked up the win in the circle for Jamestown, while Jentry Fenton took the loss for Workshop Wonders. Meisenheimer pitched all four innings and gave up 10 runs on six hits and seven walks while striking out nine batters. Fenton, meanwhile, pitched the first-three innings for Workshop Wonders and surrendered 12 runs on nine hits and eight walks while striking out three batters. Halea Hoff then came in and pitched one inning in relief and issued one run on two walks while striking out two batters.

Jamestown also had nine hits in the game, with Ginna Meisenheimer going 2-for-4 with a single, double and two RBIs.

Mikayla Haldiman finished the game with two singles and four RBIs, while Madelyn Gerlach added two singles, Kylie Allen with one double and three RBIs, and Paige Shelton and Michelle Sedgwick each with one single and one RBI.

For Workshop Wonders, Brooklyn Brown had two singles and one triple. Kylie Imhoff added a single, double and three RBIs, while Rowan Stock had one single and one RBI.

In the second game, Workshop Wonders jumped out on top early with three runs in the top half of the first.

However it was pretty much Jamestown the rest of the way with six runs in the fourth and four again in the fourth for the victory. Workshop Wonders, meanwhile, plated two more runs in the third and then sent one run across in the top half of the fifth.

Mikayla Haldiman picked up the win in the circle for Jamestown, while Halea Hoff took the loss for Workshop Wonders. Haldiman pitched all five innings and gave up six runs on five hits and six walks while striking out six batters. Hoff, meanwhile, pitched four innings for Workshop Wonders and allowed 10 runs on seven hits and eight walks while striking out six batters.

Jamestown also out-hit Workshop Wonders 7-5, with Madelyn Gerlach and Paige Shelton each collecting two hits. Gerlach also drove in one run. Haldiman finished the game with one single and three RBIs, while Kylie Allen added one single and two RBIs, Madison Haldiman with one single, and Brienna Crider with one RBI.

For Workshop Wonders, Rowan Stock had two doubles to lead all hitters. Cheyenne Thurman also had two hits, both of which were singles, while Tatum Mathis added one single and one RBI, and Brooklyn Brown with one RBI.