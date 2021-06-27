Axis Seed finishes season undefeated in Minor

Axis Seed entered last Wednesday’s game against Pilot Grove perfect on the season in 14 games.

Although Axis Seed had already clinched the title in Cal Ripken Minor, the one game against Pilot Grove meant little in the standings.

Nonetheless, Axis Seed opened the season as the favorite in Minor and didn’t disappoint while beating Pilot Grove 18-2 in four innings to closeout the season at 15-0.

Pilot Grove finished the season at 5-10 overall.

In the second game, which consisted of only three innings, Axis Seed and Pilot Grove played to a 9-9 tie.

In Game 1, Axis Seed left little doubt while plating two runs in the first and six again in the second to make it 8-0. Then, after Pilot Grove scored one run in the bottom half of the third, Axis Seed came back and broke the game wide open with 10 runs in the top half of the fourth to go up 18-1. Pilot Grove would score another run in the bottom half of the inning but it was too little too late.

Thomas Schuster picked up the win on the mound for Axis Seed, while Kody Fenical took the loss for Pilot Grove 10U. Schuster pitched the first-two innings and gave up one hit while striking out four batters. Kade Watring then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

For Pilot Grove, which used a total of four pitchers in the game, Fenical pitched 2 1/3 innings and surrendered eight runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five. Natan Imhoff pitched 2/3 inning in relief, followed by Henry Stark for 1/3 inning and Walker Mitchell for 2/3 inning.

Kyran Turner led the hitting attack for Axis Seed with a single, triple and three RBIs. Thomas Schuster had two singles and two RBIs, while Bryton Scott added one double and two RBIs, Kade Watring with one single, Hayden Dixon with two RBIs, and Thomas Farr and Levi Gholson each with one RBI.

For Pilot Grove, Tyson Martin went 1-for-2 with a home run and one RBI. Colton Hodges had one single.

In the nightcap, Axis Seed and Pilot Grove each scored three in the first, second and third innings of play for the title.

Sam Thacher, Thomas Farr and Jack Dwyer each took the mound for Axis Seed, while Noah Ellebracht, Miles Schuster and Colton Hodges pitched in the game for Pilot Grove.

Jack Dwyer had two singles and one RBI to lead all hitters for Axis Seed. Kade Watring finished the game with one triple and one RBI, while Bryton Scott added one double and one RBI, Sam Thacher one single and one RBI, and Levi Gholson and Hayden Dixon each with one RBI.

For Pilot Grove, Charlie Watring had one double and one RBI. Miles Schuster finished the game with one single and one RBI, while Walker Mitchell and Lucas Watring added one single each, Colton Hodges two RBIs, and Russell Harriman and Natan Imhoff each with one RBI.