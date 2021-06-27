9, 10, 11, 12-year-old all-stars announced

With the Cal Ripken Minor and Major seasons coming to a close after a month and a half of baseball, players can now turn their attention to playing in the postseason on all-star teams.

Cal Ripken President Michael Watts said all-stars were recently announced in the 9, 10, 11 and 12-year-old age groups for postseason play.

In the 9-year-old age group, Jason Hundley will manage the Boonville team and will be assisted by Ryan Tate, Kyle Thacher and Matthew Vandelicht.

Heading the 9-year-old All-Stars for Boonville are Brad Bishop, Alexander Eichelberger, Zach Felten, Kody Fenical, Derrick Hundley, Braxton Meyers, Reed Syferd, Grayson Tate, Sam Thacher, Chase Vandelicht, and Drew Vandelicht.

The Boonville 9 All-Stars will play in the state tournament on July 8-11 in Carthage, Missouri. The winners of that tournament will then advance to the regional tournament on July 16-20 in Waite Park, Minnesota.

As for the Boonville 10-year-old All-Stars, Brian Jackson will manage the team with Erich Gerding and Tony Watring as coaches.

Making up the Boonville 10 All-Stars are Sawyer Asbury, Jonah Bishop, Easton Gerding, Quincy Hobbs, Corbin Jackson, Tallin Kempf, Tyson Martin, Waylon Monteer, Keylen Roper, Thomas Schuster, Bryton Scott, Kyran Turner and Kade Watring.

Boonville will host the 10-year-old state tournament on July 8-11. The winners will then move on to the regional tournament on July 22-26 in Minot, North Dakota.

In the 11-year-old age group, Donnie Conz will manage the team and will be assisted by Charlie Elbert, Brandon Perry and Chad Stonecipher.

Making up the Boonville 11 All-Stars are Brennan Alberts, Ledgyr Conrow, Landon Conz, Karson Elbert, Noah Hackman, Isiah Kennedy, Bryce Newham, Brenden Perry, Layne Rapp, Josh Solomon, Jaxson Stonecipher and Ean Wessing.

The Boonville 11 All-Stars will compete in the state tournament on July 8-11 in Carthage, Missouri. The winners from that tournament will then advance to the regional tournament on July 16-20 in Boonville.

In the Boonville 12-year-old age group, Brent Welch will manage the team and will be assisted by Chad Clark and Justin Begemann.

Players making up the Boonville 12 All-Stars are Blaine Begemann, Brylan Carter, Dylann Clark, Alex Ewings, Sammy Hage, A.J. Massa, Weston Rentel, Gabe Romero-Shelton, Hayden Sandbothe, Jackson Shelton, Reece Townlain, and Bryson Welch.

The Boonville 12-year-old All-Stars will compete in the state tournament on July 8-11 in Scott City. The winners from that tournament will then advance to the regional tournament on July 21-25 in Centennial, Colorado.