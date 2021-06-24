Central Realty, QA.com win season finales in Minor, Major

Central Realty and QuinlanAgency.com closed out their seasons in two different leagues Wednesday night at the COCOBA ballfield.

While Central Realty defeated Tint Shop 9-7 in the first game in Cal Ripken Minor, QuinlanAgency.com came back in the nightcap to beat Huebert Fiberboard in Major by a score of 5-3.

Closing out the season at 5-1 overall, Central Realty jumped out to a 5-1 lead after the first inning against Tint Shop. Meanwhile, after a scoreless second inning, Central Realty came back and plated another run in the top half of the third only to have Tint Shop rally back with five runs in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game at 6-all. Tint Shop would get no closer in the ballgame as Central Realty came back and added three more runs in the fourth to go up 9-6. Tint Shop tacked on one in the in its half of the fifth.

Keylen Roper picked up the win for Central Realty, while Tallin Kempf took the loss for Tint Shop, 7-8. Roper pitched the first-two innings and struck out five batters while giving up one run on three hits. Jesse Peterson and Waylon Monteer also took their turns on the mound for Central Realty. Kempf, meanwhile, pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed five runs on two hits and three walks while striking out four. Xander Cantrell pitched part of an inning in relief for Tint Shop, while P.J. Ash threw 3 1/3 innings to closeout the game.

Waylon Monteer led Central Realty in hitting with two doubles, one triple and three RBIs. Jonah Bishop finished the game with two singles and three RBIs, while Jesse Peterson and Zach Felten added one single each, and Derrick Hundley, Michael Shaon and Braxton Meyers each with one RBI.

For Tint Shop, Tallin Kempf had one single, one double and one RBI. Jaxon Murphy finished with two singles, while P.J. Ash added two singles, Quincy Hobbs one double and one RBI, and Bentley Stephens with one single and one RBI.

In the nightcap, QA.com scored the game’s first-five runs with two in the third and three again in the fourth. Huebert Fiberboard, meanwhile, plated two in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Jaxson Stonecipher picked up the win on the mound for QA.com, who finished the season at 7-8, while Reece Townlain took the loss for Huebert Fiberboard. Stonecipher pitched the first-three innings and gave up two walks while striking out six batters. Townlain, meanwhile, pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief of starter Sammy Hage and allowed five runs on six hits while striking out two batters.

QA.com also out-hit Huebert Fiberboard 7-1, with Gabe Romero-Shelton going 2-for-4 with a double, home run and one RBI. Gavin Ridgeway added two singles, while Parker LaValley had one double and one RBI, Jaxson Stonecipher with one double, and Jackson Shelton with one single and one RBI.

For Huebert Fiberboard, who closed out the season at 9-6 overall, Sammy Hage had the only hit in the game with one double.