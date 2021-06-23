W-K Ford, Fayette Outlaws post wins in Babe Ruth 8U softball

W-K Ford and Fayette Outlaws picked up wins Monday night in Babe Ruth 8U softball at Lions park.

While W-K Ford blanked American Family 13-0 in the first game, Fayette Outlaws rallied in the final two innings to beat Glasgow Lady River Rats 7-5.

W-K Ford also had a big night at the plate with 25 hits compared to 18 for American Family. However, the runs on the score board proved to be the difference as W-K Ford opened the game with four runs in the first and then sent five runs across in the second, one again in the third and three in the fourth for the victory.

Raylynn Stone led the hitting attack in the game for W-K Ford with three singles and three RBIs. Kenna Elbert, Mikayla Bohlken and Emalyn Brownfield each had three singles and two RBIs, while Brielle Rentel and Ava Johnson added three singles and one RBI each, Janie Friedrich with three singles, Paige Alpers with two singles and two RBIs, and Genevieve Hamblen with two singles.

For American Family, Delaynie Jones, Ally Franklin and Alanna Butner each had three singles. Ava Gust, Lanie Venable and Taylee Ginter finished the game with two singles apiece, while Josephine Taylor, Brooklyn Bosma and Alanna Roper added one single each.

In the second game, Glasgow Lady River Rats jumped out on top with three runs in the top half of the first and then sent two runs across in the second inning to make it 5-0. However it was all Fayette Outlaws after that with one run in the bottom half of the second, two again in the fourth and four in the fifth for the win.

Emma Atkins led the hitting attack in the game for Fayette Outlaws with two singles, one triple and three RBIs. Dixie Degraffenreid finished the game with two singles, one double and one RBI, while Bristol Strickland, Kynna Dillion and Quinley Schaeffer added two singles each, Brooklyn Imhoff and Jenna Snider each with one single and one RBI, Emma Himmelberg with one single, and Emrie Andrews with one RBI.

For Glasgow Lady River Rats, Meredith Wood had four singles. Brylee Adams added three singles and two RBIs, while Katie Strodtman and Emma Korte each had three singles and one RBI, Kynleigh Stricker with three singles, Kinzie Beeler with two singles and one RBI, A’Lani Polson with two singles, and Anistyn Stricker and Brecklyn Adams with one single apiece.

Note: Revised schedule for 16U softball-Wednesday, June 23, Jamestown vs. Workshop Wonders, 6 & 8 p.m.; Friday, June 25, CPB vs. Workshop Wonders, 6&8 p.m.; Monday, June 28, CWP vs. Workshop Wonders, 6 p.m.; CWP vs. Jamestown, 8 p.m.; Tuesday, June 29, CWP vs. Workshop Wonders, 6 p.m.

All 16U games are held at Bill Simmons Field at Rolling Hills Park.