Quint signs baseball letter of intent with North Central Missouri College

Since the day he was young, Pilot Grove’s Bailey Quint dreamed of playing at the next level after high school.

While leading the Tigers to one of their better records in school history last spring, Quint finally fulfilled one part of his dream by signing a letter of intent in baseball with North Central Missouri College in Trenton.

“I’m really excited to go play there,” Quint said. “It’s always been a dream of mine to play college baseball and I have the opportunity now. It’s pretty awesome.”

North Central Missouri College baseball coach Donnie Hillerman is glad to have Quint on board as a member of the Pirates’ team.

“We’re excited to have Bailey,” Hillerman said. “We really like Bailey. He’s just got a really good arm, and there is no doubt in my mind that he can have an immediate impact for us on the mound. We think there’s some potential there for him to hit for us and play a position as well, maybe on one of the corners. We didn’t get to see Bailey play any games and compete but I think just from what we’ve seen of him working out on the side, and just visiting with him, I think there’s going to be a good competitive nature there as well. But generally speaking, he’s just a physical kid and I am excited to see his potential and how he really develops for us.”

Pilot Grove baseball coach Joe Vossler is a believer. In his one season coaching Quint, Vossler watched the senior standout lead the team in hitting with a .616 clip with 45 hits in 73 at bats with 31 singles, nine doubles, two triples and three home runs. He also drove in 23 runs and scored 26 times during the spring season while striking out just one time in 24 games. Quint’s fielding percentage also ranked near the top at .971 not to mention that he also had 11 stolen bases on the season.

As far as his pitching, Quint finished the season with a record of 5-1 with an ERA of 1.36. In 41 1/3 innings, Quint gave up only 18 runs-8 earned-and walked only 18 while striking out 65 batters.

Vossler said it’s a great step forward for Quint being able to move on to the next level. “I know this is something that he had as a goal, so finding a place that was home that was going to be ready for him to go play, that was a big deal,” Vossler said. “Just being able to see him grow up as a young man is fun. I mean, I see that with that with so many kids, my own children, but he's like one of my own, so being able to see him grow up and mature as a baseball player. Nobody else you want at the plate with the game on the line.”

Vossler added that Quint had the desire to win and he wanted the ball in his hands.

“Bailey wanted it in his glove, he wanted the bat in his hands when it was time to win, and he's instilled that in some of the boys, some of the underclassmen here, so he's part of it,” Vossler said. “He's a building block for us getting better and going forward. I have no doubt that he will have success at the juco level and the next level after that. I have little doubt that he'll walk up there and he'll be starting for them-not too far in the season. They'll figure that out real quickly.”

Quint said what first drew him to NCMC was their A-plus program. “I liked everything about NCMC,” Quint said of the program and the coaches. “It was just a great fit for me. I want to play there for one or two years and hopefully move on to the next level and play more college baseball-maybe a Division II school or even Division I. I just want to go to the highest level that I can compete and we’ll see where it goes.”

Of course before Quint even steps out on the field at NCMC, he said he needs to get his arm a little stronger and then hitting. “I want to hit when I go up there, so that’s something I need to work on.”

If Quint’s senior year is any indication of how he’ll hit at the next level, NCMC may have found a steal in a little town called Pilot Grove.