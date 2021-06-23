Lang, LeGrant compete in Mo. Jr. Tournament at Hail Ridge

Boonville junior golfers Zoey Lang and Hannah LeGrant competed in the Missouri Junior Tour Hail Ridge Tournament Monday at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville.

Sponsored by the Missouri Golf Association (MGA), boys and girls compete in tournaments throughout the summer in hopes of earning enough points to advance to the Missouri Tour Championships on August 8-9 at Osage National Golf Course at Lake of the Ozarks.

With a total of 19 tournaments, which started on June 8 at Eldon Country Club and go into August, golfers not only get to play on some of the finest golf course in Missouri but also compete against some of the best golfers in their age divisions.

Lang and LeGrant, who competed in the 16-18-year-old female division, finished sixth and ninth, respectively, out of 13 golfers. Lang finished the 18 hole tournament with a 19 over 90, while LeGrant shot a 28 over par 99.

Kassidy Hull of Eldon captured first in the 16-18 division with a 4-over par 75. Lilly Knipfel of Mexico finished second with a score of 78, followed by Josie Arms of Columbia with a score of 81, Camryn Swinfard of Jeff City with a score of 82, Greta Hinds of Jeff City with a score of 83, Lang with a score of 90, ReaLee Smith and Kennedy Dickerson, both of Centralia, with scores of 94, and Taylor Hovis of Jeff City and LeGrant tied for ninth with scores of 99.

After the tournament Thursday, June 24 at Oak Hills Golf Center in Jefferson City, golfers will compete in the Missouri Junior Tour Lake Valley at Lake Valley Golf & Country Club in Camdenton.

Golfers will also compete in eight tournaments in July. Invitational only tournaments will also be held on June 30, August 2-3 and August 8-9.