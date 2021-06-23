KWRT surges past Pilot Grove with 5-run, 8th inning in JBR

Up until the eighth inning, KWRT and Pilot Grove were pretty much equal in terms of score at 1-all in Junior Babe Ruth Tuesday night at Twillman field in Harley park.

And then the eighth inning happened as KWRT exploded for five runs in the top half of the inning and never looked back for a 6-1 victory.

KWRT improved to 7-1 on the season, while Pilot Grove dropped to 5-2.

In the earlier game, BTC Bank rallied in the final inning to beat Fayette 6-4.

Of course neither team did much offensively in the first-three innings with no score between KWRT and Pilot Grove. However, in the bottom half of the fourth, Pilot Grove finally got on the board with one run to go up 1-0. Two innings later, KWRT answered in the sixth to tie the game at 1-all. Then, after both teams failed to score in the seventh inning, KWRT pretty much sealed the victory with the five-run eighth inning to go up 6-1. Pilot Grove never recovered after that while failing to score in the bottom half of the inning.

Ethan Watson picked up the win in relief for KWRT, while Tate Rentel took the loss for Pilot Grove. Watson pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up one hit and one walk while striking out two batters. Rentel, meanwhile, pitched one inning in relief for Pilot Grove and allowed five runs on three hits and one walk.

KWRT also out-hit Pilot Grove 8-2, with Jamal Franklin going 2-for-4 with two singles and one RBI. Brayden Viertel finished the game with two singles, while Josh Barber had one double and two RBIs, Luke Poulsen with one single and one RBI, and Ethan Watson and Edrissa Bah each with one single.

For Pilot Grove, Connor Rhorer had both of the teams hits with two singles and one RBI.

In the first game, BTC Bank led Fayette 2-0 after 2 1/2 but then surrendered two runs in the bottom half of the third and one in the fourth to trail 3-2. BTC Bank then rallied with one in the fifth to tie the game at 3-all only to have Fayette send one run across in the sixth to make it 4-3. However, in the seventh inning, BTC Bank plated three more runs for the win.

Isaac Watring was the winning pitcher in the game for BTC Bank, while Mason Sappington took the loss for Fayette. Watring pitched two innings in relief of starter Bentley Turner and gave up two hits and two walks while striking out two. Sappington, meanwhile, pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief for Fayette and allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

BTC Bank also had eight hits in the game, with Bentley Turner going 3-for-4 with two singles and one triple. Isaac Watring added two singles and two RBIs, while Clayton Schuster had one double and three RBIs, Jake Pickens and Luis Green each with one single, and Xavier Flippin with one RBI.

For Fayette, Jayden Shiflett had two singles and one RBI. Jacob Wood added one single, while Corbin Tucker drove in one run.

New Franklin holds off BTC Bank in Junior Babe Ruth, wins 9-7

BTC Bank didn’t make it easy on New Franklin Monday night in Junior Babe Ruth action at Twillman field in Harley park.

Although New Franklin entered the game with just one loss on the season, it’s safe to say that BTC Bank gave the Howard County team everything they wanted and more.

However, after tying the game at 7-7 in the bottom half of the fifth, BTC Bank appeared to have nothing left as New Franklin scored two more runs in the eighth inning for a 9-7 victory.

In the second game, Pilot Grove pitcher Connor Rhorer tossed a no-hit shutout in a 4-0 win over Imhoff’s Appliances.

New Franklin, improving to 5-1 on the season, had BTC Bank’s number early on while exploding for six runs in the top half of the first.

But even then BTC Bank kept the game close with three runs in its half of the first to cut the lead to 6-3. Then, after New Franklin plated another run in the top half of the second to go up 7-3, BTC Bank came back and added two runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings of play to tie the game at 7-all.

BTC Bank never got any closer to taking the lead as New Franklin scored what turned out to be the winning run in the top half of the eighth.

Connor Wilmsmeyer picked up the win in relief for New Franklin, while Isaac Watring took the loss for BTC Bank. Sawyer Felten started the game for New Franklin and gave up seven runs oon five hitts and four walks while striking out three batters. Wilmsmeyer then came in and pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief and allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two.

For BTC Bank, which dropped to 2-3 on the season, Lucas Schuster started the game and pitched 3 2/3 innings and surrendered seven runs on four hits and nine walks while striking out four. Luis Green then came in and pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief and issued one hit and five walks while striking out four batters. Then, to finish the game, Watring pitched two innings and yielded two runs on two hits while striking out three batters.

New Franklin also out-hit BTC Bank 7-6, with Tanner Bishop going 3-for-4 with three singles. Dalton Ivy had two singles and three runs batted in, while Cade Schlotzhauer added one single and one RBI, Lane Hackman with one single, and Rylan Hundley with one RBI.

For BTC Bank, Clayton Schuster went 3-for-4 with three singles and one RBI. Drew Rhorer and Luis Green each had one single and one RBI, while Jake Pickens added one single, and Xavier Flippin and Isaac Watring each with one RBI.

In the nightcap, Pilot Grove broke a scoreless tie with one run in the bottom half of the fourth and then sent one run across in the fifth and two again in the sixth for the win.

While picking up the complete game victory for Pilot Grove, Rhorer also struck out 19 of the 21 hitters that he faced.

Evan Bishop took the loss for Imhoff’s Appliances, who dropped to 4-4, by giving up one run on three hits and three walks while striking out eight batters in four innings. Lance Haynes then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out four batters.

As for the hitting in the game for Pilot Grove, Rhorer went 2-for-3 with a single and a triple. Levi Jeffries finished the game with a double and one RBI, while Hayden Sleeper and Hank Zeller each had one single, and Brady Blank with one RBI.

Imhoff’s Appliances had no hits in the game.