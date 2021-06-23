Einspahr Construction wins season finale against QuinlanAgency.com

Einspahr Construction had the perfect ending to the season Monday night in Cal Ripken Major at the COCOBA Ballfield.

Although Einspahr Construction fell short in winning the title, they did the next best thing by finishing second behind Boonville Ready Mix at 11-4 by beating QuinlanAgency.com 8-4.

In the second game, Auto Body Experts picked up its second win of the season by upending Rt. B Cafe 6-4.

Although Einspahr Construction wound up pulling away in the fifth, the game was a lot closer than the final score as QA.com trailed by just one (4-3) after 1 1/2 and 5-3 after three. QA.com also plated one run in the fifth to make it a 5-4 ballgame before Einspahr Construction sent three more runs across in the bottom half of the inning to extend the lead to 8-4.

Bryce Newham picked up the win on the mound for Einspahr Construction, while Gavin Ridgeway took the loss for QA.com, who dropped to 6-8 with one game left to play. Newham started the game and pitched the first-two innings and gave up three runs on five walks while striking out four batters. Ridgeway, meanwhile, pitched 1/3 inning and allowed four runs on two hits and three walks while striking out one batter.

Karson Elbert led the hitting attack in the game for Einspahr Construction with three singles. Newham finished the game with a single and a double, while Lyle Christy and Blaine Begemann added one single and one RBI each, and Weston Rentel with one single.

For QA.com, Gabe Romero-Shelton had the only hit in the game with one single while Luke Hill was credited for one RBI.

In the nightcap, Rt. B Cafe scored first against Auto Body Experts with one run in the bottom half of the first.

But that all changed in the third inning as Auto Body Experts rallied back with six runs in the top half of the third to go up 6-1. Auto Body Experts never trailed after that even though Rt. B Cafe rallied back to cut the lead to two with two runs in the fourth and one again in the sixth.

Landon Carter was the winning pitcher in the game for Auto Body Experts, 2-13, while Bodie White took the loss for Rt. B Cafe, who dropped to 4-11. Carter pitched the first-three innings and gave up two runs on one walk while striking out five batters. White, meanwhile, pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief and issued six runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six batters.

Auto Body Experts also out-hit Rt. B Cafe 6-3, with Jett Storm going 2-for-2 with a double, home run and four RBIs. Ledgyr Conrow finished the game with a single and a double, while Brenden Perry added one double, and Landon Carter with one single and two RBIs.

For Rt. B Cafe, Xander Evans had one single and drove in two runs. Bodie White and Dylan McGuire each had one single, while Josh Solomon and Brayden Viertel added one RBI each.