Bradley Automotive wins season finale against Pilot Grove 10U in Minor

Bradley Automotive had the perfect ending to the season Tuesday night in Cal Ripken Minor by beating Pilot Grove’s 10U team 6-2.

In the nightcap, Tint Shop won easily over Fayette’s 10U team 14-2.

Bradley Automotive, who finished the season at 8-7 overall, led Pilot Grove from start to finish while sending two runs across in the first and one again in the third to go up 3-0. However, in the top half of the fifth, Pilot Grove plated two runs to cut the lead to one at 3-2 only to have Bradley Automotive send three more runs across in the bottom half of the inning to make it 6-2. That turned out to be the final as Pilot Grove failed to score in its half of the sixth.

Easton Gerding was the winning pitcher in the game for Bradley Automotive, while Tyson Martin took the loss for Pilot Grove. Gerding pitched 4 2/3 innings and struck out 13 batters while giving up one run on one hit and two walks. Martin, meanwhile, pitched the first-three innings for Pilot Grove and allowed three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out eight batters.

Bradley Bishop led the hitting attack in the game for Bradley Automotive with one triple and one RBI. Easton Gerding finished the game with one single and three RBIs, while Weston Munden and Grayson Tate added one single each.

For Pilot Grove, who fell to 5-9 on the season, Kody Fenical went 1-for-2 with one single while Miles Schuster drove in one run.

In the nightcap, Tint Shop scored early and often against Fayette while pushing across three runs in the first, one again in the third, seven in the fourth and three in the fifth to win by the mercy rule.

Fayette, meanwhile, scored one run in each of the second and third innings of play.

Quincy Hobbs picked up the win on the mound for Tint Shop, while Sawyer Asbury took the loss for Fayette. Hobbs pitched the first-three innings and struck out seven batters while giving up two runs on two hits and three walks. Asbury, meanwhile, pitched three innings for Fayette and allowed six runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six batters.

Tint Shop also out-hit Fayette 10-3, with Tallin Kempf going 3-for-3 with one single, two doubles and four RBIs. Quincy Hobbs had two singles, one triple and one RBI, while Xavier Cantrell added one double and two RBIs, Rylee Davis one double and one RBI, Jaxon Murphy with one single and three RBIs, and P.J. Ash with one single and one RBI.

For Fayette, Benjamin Oeth had one triple and one RBI. Pryncton Maddex added one double, while Hargis Syferd had one single.