WK Ford upends Pilot Grove Coop in 8U, 7-5

WK Ford exploded for five runs in the first inning and never looked back, beating Pilot Grove Coop 7-5 in Babe Ruth 8U softball Thursday night at Lions park.

WK Ford led Pilot Grove Coop 5-2 after one and 7-3 after two. Meanwhile, in the third inning, Pilot Grove Coop came back with two runs to cut the lead back to two.

Paige Alpers and Kenna Elbert each had a single and a double to lead WK Ford. Brielle Rentel, Raylann Stone and Genevieve Hamblen each had two singles, while Ava Johnson, Mikayla Bohlken, Zoey Imhoff, Emalyn Brownfield and Riley Bulen added one single each.

For Pilot Grove Coop, Allison Wolfe finished the game with two singles and one RBI. Willa Wolfe added three singles, while Emma Wolfe and Kailey Kivett had two singles, and Aria Kliethermes and Lila Imhoff with one single each.

American Family, Fayette Outlaws end in 2-2 tie in 8U softball

American Family and Fayette Outlaws finished with a 2-2 tie Wednesday night in Babe Ruth 8U softball at Lions park.

While Fayette Outlaws scored the first-two runs of the ballgame in the bottom half of the first, American Family scored the final two in the fourth to force the tie.

For American Family, Delaynie Jones went 2-for-2 in the game with two singles, while Alanna Butner and Lanie Venable each had one single and one RBI. Ava Gust and Ally Franklin also had one single each.

For Fayette Outlaws, Bristol Sunderland had three singles while Dixie Degraffenreid added two singles and two RBIs, Emma Himmelberg also with two singles, and Emma Atkins, Kynna Dillion and Quinley Shaffer each with one single.

In the nightcap, Glasgow Lady River Rats defeated Pilot Grove Coop 10-3.

GRR never trailed in the game against Pilot Grove and led 3-0 after one, 7-0 after two and 10-2 after three. Pilot Grove Coop also scored one run in the fourth inning.

Katie Strodtman led the hitting attack in the game for GRR with one single, two home runs and five RBIs. Emma Korte had two singles, one double and one RBI, while Kynleigh Stricker added two singles and one double, Kinzie Beeler with three singles and two RBIs, Brylee Adams with three singles and one RBI, A’Lani Polson with three singles, Anistyn Stricker with two singles and one RBI, and Breck Aholt with one single.

For Pilot Grove Coop, Allison Wolfe had three singles. Aria Kliethermes finished the game with two singles and two RBIs, while Willa Wolfe added two singles, Lyla Imhoff with one and one RBI and Emma Wolfe with one single.