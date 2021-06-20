Shelter Insurance, Exchange Bank prevail in NF LL Softball

Shelter Insurance held off a rally by GKC CPAs in the final inning to win 11-10 in New Franklin girls machine pitch softball Saturday in New Franklin.

In the other game, Exchange Bank led Jennings Premium Meats from start to finish for a 16-1 victory.

GKC CPAs led Shelter Insurance 2-0 after the first, 5-0 after the second, 5-2 after three and 6-2 after four. Meanwhile, in the top half of the fifth, Shelter Insurance rallied back with four runs to tie the game at 6-all only to have GKC CPAs send one run across in the bottom half of the inning to go up 7-6. Shelter Insurance outscored GKC CPAs 3-1 in the sixth to make it 9-8. Then, in the seventh, Shelter Insurance plated two runs in its half of the inning while GKC CPAs scored two in the bottom half of the inning to cut the lead to one.

Lilly Kaullen and Belle Chitwood each had five singles to lead all hitters for Shelter Insurance. Lilly Washburn finished the game with four singles, while Lily Chitwood, Charleigh Collyott and Kendall Wells added two singles and one RBI each, Chloe Palmer with three singles and Violet Washburn with one single.

For GKC CPAs, Skylar Greenwood had four singles and one double. Callie Chitwood finished the game with five singles, while Eden Oser added three singles and one RBI, Josie Chitwood two singles and one double, and Addison Forbis and Jade Forbis each with two singles.

In the second game, Exchange Bank wasted little time gett out on top against Jennings Premium Meats while plating three runs in the first, four again in the second, two in each of the third and fourth innings of play and five in the sixth to go up 16-0. Jennings Premium Meats, meanwhile, scored its only run of the ballgame in the bottom half of the sixth.

Mia Dobson led the hitting attack in the game for Exchange Bank with two singles, three triples and one home run.

Kyndal Schnell finished the game with four singles and one RBI, while Mariah Finn and Canna Jennings added three singles and one double each, Baylie Bonecutter with two singles and one double, and Audrey Dobson with three singles.

For Jennings Premium Meats, Korinna Chitwood had three singles while Alison Flick added two singles and Ellie Wells with one single.