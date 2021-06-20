Rick Ball Auto Group wins 10-3 over Pilot Grove

Rick Ball Auto Group did all of its scoring in the first-two innings to beat Pilot Grove 8U 10-3 in Midget League action Thursday night at Kemper park.

Rick Ball never trailed in the game against Pilot Grove and led 4-1 after one and 10-3 after two.

Noah Mathis picked up the win on the mound for Rick Ball Auto Group, while Lucas Stewart took the loss for Pilot Grove. Mathis pitched the first-two innings and gave up three runs on two hits and five walks while striking out six. Stewart, meanwhile, pitched 2/3 inning and allowed four runs on seven walks while striking out two batters.

Mitchell Richison led the hitting attack in the game for Rick Ball Auto Group with one double and three RBIs. Logan Baysinger finished the game with one single and one RBI, while Sterling Norbury and Miles Hilgedick added two RBIs each, and Breyden Keys and Waylon Roedel each with one RBI.

For Pilot Grove, Dean Martin had one triple and two RBIs. Heath Fenical and Braylen Brown added one single each, while Grayson Mayfield finished the game with one RBI.

In the game on Wednesday, Pilot Grove 8U defeated Caterpillar 10-0.

While holding Caterpillar scoreless in four innings, Pilot Grove 8U turned around and plated four runs in the second and three runs in each of the third and fourth innings of play to garner the victory.

Eli Shadwick picked up the win for Pilot Grove 8U, while Rhett Townlain took the loss for Caterpillar. Shadwick pitched two innings in relief of starter Emmett Waller and struck out five batters while giving up two walks. Townlain, meanwhile, pitched one inning and gave up one hit while striking out two batters.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Caterpillar 7-0, with Gabriel Blank going 3-for-3 with three singles and one RBI. Grayson Mayfield added a double, triple and three RBIs, while Dean Martin had a grand slam home run and four RBIs, Eli Shadwick with one single, and Garrett Hodges and Emmett Waller each with one RBI.

Caterpillar had no hits in the game.