Pilot Grove 10U blanks Tint Shop 6-0 in Minor

Pilot Grove’s 10U baseball team won the game that counted Thursday night in Pilot Grove by beating Tint Shop 6-0 in Cal Ripken Minor.

Tint Shop defeated Pilot Grove 7-6 in the second game, which consisted of only two innings.

Pilot Grove, improving to 5-8 on the season, opened the game with three runs in the bottom half of the first and then sent three runs across in the fourth to go up 6-0. As it turned out, the three runs in the first inning proved to be enough in a shutout against Tint Shop.

Kody Fenical picked up the win on the mound for Pilot Grove, while Tallin Kempf took the loss for Tint Shop. Fenical pitched 5 1/3 innings and struck out 11 batters while giving up one hit and one walk. Lucas Watring then came in and pitched 2/3 inning in relief and struck out two batters.

For Tint Shop, which used a total of five pitchers in the game, Kempf pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out seven. Quincy Hobbs then came in and pitched 2/3 inning in relief, followed by Rylee Davis for one inning, Xavier Cantrell for part of an inning and P.J. Ash for one inning.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Tint Shop 4-1, with Tyson Martin going 2-for-3 with two singles and one RBI. Natan Imhoff added one double and two RBIs, while Kody Fenical had one single.

For Tint Shop, P.J. Ash had the only hit in the game with one single.

In the second game, Tint Shop opened the game with three runs in the top half of the first only to have Pilot Grove rally back with three in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game at 3-all. Meanwhile, in the second inning, Tint Shop plated four more runs while Pilot Grove added three in the bottom half of the inning to cut the lead back to one at 7-6.

That proved to be the final score as Tint Shop won the shortened game.

Connor Skanes, Dez’zon Bush and Bentley Stephens each took the mound for Tint Shop. Skanes gave up three runs on six walks, while Bush allowed three runs on three walks. Stephens gave up just one hit.

For Pilot Grove, Natan Imhoff pitched 2/3 inning and surrendered three runs on five hits while striking out one batter. Colton Hodges then came in and pitched 1/3 inning in relief and issued four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one batter.

Tint Shop also out-hit Pilot Grove 4-1, with Quincy Hobbs going 1-for-1 with a home run and one RBI. Bentley Stephens finished the game with one single and two RBIs, while P.J. Ash added one single and one RBI, Xavier Cantrell with one single, and Rylee Davis and Tallin Kempf each with one RBI.

For Pilot Grove, Tyson Martin had one double and two RBIs. Walker Mitchell, Jackson Inskeep and Henry Stark each had one RBI.

Cal Ripken Minor will closeout the regular season with games on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, June 21-23. Cal Ripken Major will finish the season with games on Monday, June 21 and Wednesday, June 23.