Midwest Autoworks beats Monteer Plants & Baskets in Babe Ruth 6U

In Babe Ruth 6U softball Saturday at Lions park, Autoworks defeated Monteer Plants & Baskets 6-1.

While playing two innings, Autoworks did most of its scoring with four runs in the top half of the first and then sent two runs across in the second.

Monteer Plants & Baskets, meanwhile, scored its only run of the ballgame in the bottom half of the second.

Emma Kraus led the hitting attack in the game for Autoworks with two singles and two RBIs. Emerson Wassmann finished the game with two singles and one RBI, while McKyntee Payne, Sammie Brengarth and Ela Arterberry added two singles each, Zoey Kraus one single and two RBIs, Ireland Ivy one single and one RBI and Elysia Gonzalez with one single.

For Monteer Plants & Baskets, Savannah Hallowell had two singles and one RBI while Lillian Trabue, Danielle Brengarth, Emryn Crawford and Sienna Turner added one single each.

In the game on Thursday, Monteer Plants & Baskets defeated Midwest Autoworks 3-1.

In two innings of play, Monteer Plants & Baskets scored one in the first and two again in the second.

Midwest Autoworks, meanwhile, scored its only run in the bottom half of the second.

Savannah Hallowell and Harley Wassman each had two singles in the game for Monteer Plants & Baskets. Danielle Brengarth, Reagan Ronnfeldt, Lillian Trabue and Sienna Turner each had one single.

For Midwest Autoworkds, Emerson Wassman had a single and a double. Ella Arterberry finished the game with two singles, while Elysia Gonzalez added one double, and McKynlee Payne and Sammie Brengarth each with one single.