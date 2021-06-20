KWRT edges Central Realty 4-3 in JBR, improves to 7-1 on the season

Central Realty seemed to have everything clicking against KWRT until the fifth and sixth innings Thursday night in Junior Babe Ruth action at Twillman field in Harley park.

With the earlier game in JBR canceled, Central Realty and KWRT battled it out for seven innings with KWRT winning by a score of 4-3.

Of course Central Realty had KWRT’s number early on by scoring two runs in the top half of the first. Then, after both teams failed to score in the next three innings, KWRT finally got on the board with three runs in the bottom half of the fifth to go up 3-2.

KWRT also added another run in the sixth to extend the lead to 4-2. However, in the top half of the seventh, Central Realty made it interesting with one run to cut the lead back to one.

As for the pitching in the game, Bennett Greenhagen got the start for KWRT and pitched 2 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four. Caidyn Hazel then came in and pitched 4 2/3 innings in relief for the win and allowed just one run on one hit and three walks while striking out nine.

For Central Realty, who dropped to 3-4, Dakota Williams pitched one inning and walked one while recording one strikeout. Garrett Hundley then came in and pitched five innings in relief for the loss by surrendered four runs on five hits and five walks while striking out six batters.

Edrissa Bah led all hitters in the game for KWRT with one single and one RBI. Lawson Edwards, Luke Poulsen, Kailen Vaca and Jamal Franklin also had one single each.

For Central Realty, Jaylyn Patel, Garrett Hundley, Abram Taylor, Treyton Ginter and Darrin Leonard each had one single while Cash Leonard drove in one run.

After Thursday night’s game, KWRT stands at 6-1 while New Franklin and Pilot Grove are both 4-1, Imhoff’s Appliances 4-3, Central Realty 3-4, BTC Bank 2-2, Glasgow 1-4, Prairie Home 0-3 and Fayette 0-5.

Central Realty, Imhoff’s Appliances and New Franklin pick up wins in JBR

Central Realty, Imhoff’s Appliances and New Franklin all had something in common Wednesday night in Junior Babe Ruth.

Aside from all playing on the same night, they also picked up wins to hold their standing in league play. For Central Realty, they won 5-2 in a hard fought game over Glasgow to improve to 3-3 overall. Glasgow fell to 1-4. Meanwhile, in the nightcap, Imhoff’s Appliances evened its season record to 4-3 by beating Fayette, 0-5, by a score of 13-7. As for New Franklin, they took care of business at home with a 11-4 win over BTC Bank.

New Franklin improved to 4-1, while BTC Bank fell to 2-2.

Although Central Realty wound up winning by three runs, Glasgow gave them everything they wanted and more by tying the game at 2-all in the top half of the third. Of course Glasgow never got any closer in the ballgame as Central Realty plated two in the fifth and one again in the sixth for the win.

Darrin Leonard picked up the win for Central Realty, while Colton Boss took the loss for Glasgow. Leonard pitched 5 1/3 innings and struck out five batters and gave up two runs on five hits and four walks. Boss, meanwhile, pitched two innings in relief of starter Jackson Strodtman and allowed two runs on one hit and seven walks while striking out one batter.

Leonard also led Central Realty in hitting with two singles. Abram Taylor finished the game with one double and one RBI, while Dakota Williams also had one double. Garrett Hundley added one single and two RBIs, while Jayden Davis added one single and one RBI, and Cash Leonard with one RBI.

For Glasgow, which had five hits, Bronson Foster had two singles. Jackson Strodtman and Alan Westhues each had one single and one RBI, while Jonah Barringhaus added one single.

In the second game, Imhoff’s Appliances scored early against Fayette with 10 runs in the first-three innings. Imhoff’s Appliances also added three in the fifth, while Fayette scored its only run of the ball game in the bottom half of the first.

Jacob Wade picked up the win on the mound for Imhoff’s Appliances, while Jayden Shiflett took the loss for Fayette. Wade pitched the first-three innings and gave up one run on one hit and one walk while striking out three. Shiflett, meanwhile, pitched three innings for Fayette and allowed 10 runs on 11 hits and three walks while striking out three batters.

Imhoff’s Appliances also had an offensive explosion at the plate with 15 hits.

Lance Haynes was perfect at the plate for Imhoffs with two singles, two doubles and two RBIs. Shawn Beach-Reasons had three singles and four RBIs, while Ziaha Evans added a single and a double, Tyson White two singles and two RBIs, Henry Rohrbach two singles and one RBI, Evan Bishop one single and one RBI, Chase Chamberlain one single, and Kyle Felten with one RBI.

For Fayette, Mason Sappington had one double and one RBI. Jayden Shiflett, Kaleb Friebe and Jacob Wood each had one single and one RBI, while Payton Oeth added one single.

As for the game across the river, New Franklin led BTC Bank from start to finish while pushing across three runs in the first, five in the third and three in the fifth. BTC Bank, meanwhile, plate one run in the second and three in the fifth.

Connor Wilmsmeyer picked up the win on the mound for New Franklin, while Drew Rhorer took the loss for BTC Bank. Wilmsmeyer pitched 4 2/3 innings and struck out nine batters while giving up four runs on four hits and five walks. Rhorer, meanwhile, pitched 2 2/3 innings and issued eight runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out four batters.

New Franklin also out-hit BTC Bank 8-6, with Connor Wilmsmeyer going 2-for-4 with a single, double and one RBI. Sawyer Felten had two singles and three RBIs, while Dalton Ivy added one double, Kaden Sanders one single and three RBIs, Lane Hackman and Landon Shaw each with one single, and Rylan Hundley, Brandon Phillips and Caden Schlotzhauer each with one RBI.

For BTC Bank, Lucas Schuster went 2-for-3 with two singles. Drew Rhorer had one double and three RBIs, while Luis Green added one double and one RBI, and Jake Pickens and Noah Remlinger each with one single.