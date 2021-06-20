Glasgow River Rats routs Fayette Outlaws

Glasgow River Rats scored early and often Friday night in Babe Ruth 10U softball at Lions park by beating Fayette Outlaws 18-3.

GRR scored six runs in the first, six in the second and six in the third to beat Fayette Outlaws. Fayette Outlaws, meanwhile, plated one run in each of the first, second and third innings of play.

Kenley Strodtman picked up the win in the circle for GRR, while Tinley Felten took the loss for Fayette Outlaws. Strodtman pitched two innings and struck out four batters while giving up two runs on six walks. Brenna Adams then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed one run on two walks while striking out two batters.

For Fayette Outlaws, Felten pitched the firs-two innings and gave up 12 runs on five hits and eight walks while striking out one. Kennedy Chew then came in and pitched one inning in relief and issued six runs on two hits and seven walks.

Brenna Adams and Addyson Goetze each had one single, one double and two RBIs in the game for GRR. Jaynie Foster finished the game with two singles and two RBIs, while Finley Olendorf added one single and two RBIs, Kenley Strodtman with one single, and Emma Westhues with one RBI.

Fayette Outlaws had no hits in the game.

In the second game, Show-Me Home State Inspections and Citizen’s Community Bank played to a 9-9 tie.

Show-Me Home State Inspections scored one in the first, six in the second and two in the third, while CCB plated one in the first, two in the second and six in the third.

Audrey Wolfe, Kerrigan Trabue and Becca Kateman each took the circle for CCB, while Avery Schrick and Maddy Robertson pitched two-plus innings for Show-Me Home State Inspections.

Audrey Wolfe led CCB with a single and a double, while McKenzie Imhoff had one single.

For Show-Me Home State Inspections, Kylee Fizer hit a grand slam home run and drove in four runs in the second while Abri Shay added one single and one RBI and Audri Simms with one single.