Gene Reagan Tournament set for June 26

The 10th annual Gene Reagan Scholarship Tournament will be held on Saturday, June 26 at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville.

The Three Person Scramble format will feature 18 holes at a cost of $225 per team, which includes entry in Skins and 2 Mulligans per player. Golf carts will be included with entry fee along with free refreshments. High school students are not allowed to participate.

Tee time will start shotgun style at 9 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded for numerous contests on various holes.