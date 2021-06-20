Boonville Ready Mix wraps up Cal Ripken Major title with decisive win

Boonville Ready Mix left little doubt Wednesday night against Einspahr Construction inn Cal Ripken Major at the COCOBA Ballfield.

With the title on the line, Boonville Ready Mix appeared to come ready to play while exploding for 12 runs in the first inning for a 13-2 victory.

Boonville Ready Mix wrapped up the season at 12-3 overall, while Einspahr Construction fell to 10-4 with one game left to play.

In the nightcap, Huebert Fiberboard defeated Rt. B Cafe 5-1.

In addition to scoring 12 runs in the first, Boonville Ready Mix also tacked on one in the second. Einspahr Construction, meanwhile, scored both of its runs in the fourth inning.

A.J. Massa picked up the win for Boonville Ready Mix, while Weston Rentel took the loss for Einspahr Construction. Massa pitched all four innings and struck out 10 batters while giving up two runs on four hits and one walk. Rentel, meanwhile, pitched part of the first and surrendered seven runs on two hits and four walks. Karson Elbert then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed six runs on three hits and four walks while striking out five batters.

Boonville Ready Mix also out-hit Einspahr Construction 5-4, with Chase Chamberlain going 2-for-2 with two singles and three RBIs. Kaiden Stover finished the game with two singles and one RBI, while Dylann Clark added one single and three RBIs, and Brennan Alberts, Aiden Schuster, Sterling Hilgedick and Zachary Rehmer each with one RBI.

For Einspahr Construction, Blaine Begemann doubled and drove in one RBI. Bryce Newham also finished the game with one double, while Karson Elbert and Weston Rentel each had one single.

In the second game, Rt. B Cafe jumped out on top with one run in the top half of the fourth to go up 1-0. However, it was all Huebert Fiberboard after that with three runs in the bottom half of the fourth and two again in the fifth for the victory.

Reece Townlain picked up the win on the mound for Huebert Fiberboard, while Brayden Viertel took the loss for Rt. B Cafe. Townlain pitched three innings in relief of starter Sammy Hage and gave up one run on three hits and one walk while striking out six batters. Viertel, meanwhile, pitched the first-four innings and allowed three runs on one hit and one walk while striking out eight batters.

Layne Rapp had one single and one RBI to lead all hitters in the game for Huebert Fiberboard, who improved to 9-5. Hayden Sandbothe also finished the game with one single, while Ean Wessing and Gabe Stone added one RBI each.

For Rt. B Cafe, who dropped to 4-10, Josh Solomon, Bodie White and Xander Evans each had one single while Brayden Viertel drove in one run.

QuinlanAgency.com takes down Rt. B Cafe 14-3 in Cal Ripken Major

QuinlanAgency.com left little doubt Wednesday night against Rt. B Cafe in Cal Ripken Major.

Although Rt. B Cafe grabbed the early lead with one run in the top of the first, it was pretty much all QA.com after that with four in the bottom half of the first, nine again in the second and one in the third for a 14-3 victory.

In the nightcap, Einspahr Construction scored in three out of four innings to beat Auto Body Experts 12-1.

Jackson Shelton picked up the win on the mound for QA.com, while Kannen Kempf took the loss for Rt. B Cafe. Shelton pitched all four innings and struck out 11 batters while giving up three runs on five hits. Kempf, meanwhile, pitched 1 1/3 innings for Rt. B Cafe and allowed 10 runs on one hit and four walks while striking out two.

Jaxson Stonecipher led the hitting attack in the game for QA.com, who improved to 6-7, with two singles and one RBI. Gabe Romero-Shelton added one single and two RBIs, while Noah Hackman had one single and one RBI and Gavin Ridgeway, Luke Hill, Parker LaValley, Elijah Ueligger and Jasper Mitchell each with one RBI.

For Rt. B Cafe, who dropped to 4-9, Brayden Viertel had two singles and two RBIs. Bodie White added two singles and one RBI, while Josh Solomon finished the game with one single.

In the second game, Einspahr Construction led Auto Body Experts from the first inning on while putting up three runs in the first, five again in the third and four in the fourth. Auto Body Experts scored its only run of the ball game in the top half of the first.

Blaine Begemann was the winning pitcher in the game for Einspahr Construction, who improved to 10-3, while Joseph Reid took the loss for Auto Body Experts, who dropped to 1-13. Begemann pitched three innings and struck out five batters while giving up one run on one hit and two walks. Reid, meanwhile, pitched one inning in relief and allowed three runs on three walks while striking out two batters.

Isiah Kennedy led all hitters in the game for Einspahr Construction with one triple and three RBIs. Blaine Begemann had one double and two RBIs, while Lyle Christy added one single and one RBI, Karson Elbert, Donavon Atkins and Forge Mackey each with one single, and Carson Renfrow with one RBI.

For Auto Body Experts, Ledgyr Conrow and Jett Storm each had one single while Landon Carter drove in one run.