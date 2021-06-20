Boonville Abstract, Rick Ball split DH in 12U softball

Boonville Abstract and Rick Ball split a doubleheader Saturday at Bill Simmons field at Rolling Hills park.

While Boonville Abstract won the first game 15-10, Rick Ball came back and took the second game by a score of 11-9.

Grace Poulsen picked up the win in the circle for Boonville Abstract, while Milly Waller took the loss for Rick Ball.

Hillary James led the hitting attack for Boonville Abstract with two singles and two RBIs. Grace Poulsen finished the game with one single and one RBI, while Adelaide Lenz and Catherine Schuster had one single each, and Elizabeth Eichelberger and Brooklyn Hicks with one RBI each.

For Rick Ball, Katie Pefferman tripled and drove in two runs while Milly Waller, Reece Ball and Heidi Brown added one single and one RBI each, Phoenix Cantrell, Kynna Knapheide and Cecilia Gaddis each with one single, and Catlynn Wilmsmeyer and Madi Bradshaw with one RBI each.

In the second game, Rick Ball led Boonville Abstract 10-3 after two and 10-7 after three.

Phoenix Cantrell was the winning pitcher in the game for Rick Ball, while Elizabeth Eichelberger took the loss for Boonville Abstract.

Kynna Knapheide had two singles and one RBI to lead Rick Ball. Cecelia Gaddis added one single and three RBIs, while Phoenix Cantrell and Milly Waller had one single and one RBI, and Katie Pefferman with one single.

For Boonville Abstract, Elizabeth Eichelberger and Catherine Schuster each had two singles and one RBI. Brooklyn Hicks and Jaden Ronnfeldt finished with one single and one RBI each, while Grace Poulsen, Emerson Comegys and Anna Wolfe added one single each.

Glasgow River Rats wins 17-2 over Rick Ball

Glasgow River Rats softball team wasted little time getting out in front of Rick Ball in Babe Ruth 12U softball Thursday night at Bills Simmons field at Rolling Hills park.

While playing just three innings, Glasgow plated four runs in the bottom half of the first and then sent 12 runs across in the second and one again in the third to beat Rick Ball 17-2.

Rick Ball scored both of its runs in the top half of the third.

Aynslie Locke picked up the win in the circle for Glasgow River Rats, while Phoenix Cantrell took the loss for Rick Ball.

Glasgow River Rats also out-hit Rick Ball 12-1, with Aly Prentzler going 4-for-4 with three singles, one double and one RBI. Hailey Monnig finished the game with a single, double and two RBIs, while Riley Olendorf added two singles and two RBIs, Aynslie Locke with one home run and three RBIs, Paysen Thies and Addison Monnig each with one single and one RBI, and Neely Miller with one single.

For Rick Ball, Reece Ball went 1-for-1 with one single while Braylyn Payne added one RBI.