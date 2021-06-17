Quint heads all-state baseball team as infielder in Class 1

It didn’t come as a surprise to Pilot Grove baseball coach Joe Vossler that senior Bailey Quint was a first team selection on the Missouri Baseball Coaches Association All-State Team.

After all, Quint did lead the Tigers to a 18-6 record and a post-season berth before losing to Leeton in the sectional round of the state playoffs in a nailbiter 2-1 in 9 innings.

Vossler said Quint making All-State was a great individual recognition for an exceptional team player. “I was interested to see how his stats would stand up against the other nominees, but it was clear to me that he is one of the best players in the state, it was very rewarding to hear that same sentiment from opposing coaches,” Vossler said. “As a player, he does everything you want a player to do, regardless of skill level; he works hard every drill, and maintains his focus even through the extra reps. Other players that recognize that, and start to copy that intensity.”

Quint said he found out about making all-state while he was on vacation from Coach Vossler.

“I was really excited as anybody else would be,” Quint said. “It’s been something I’ve worked through all my four years, so I was really excited to hear that I got it.”

Quint definitely didn’t disappoint during his senior year. While leading the team with a .616 batting average, Quint also finished the season with 45 hits in 73 at bats with 31 singles, nine doubles, two triples and three home runs. He also drove in 23 runs and scored 26 times during the spring season while striking out just one time in 24 games. Quint’s fielding percentage also ranked near the top at .971 not to mention that he also had 11 stolen bases on the season.

As far as his pitching, Quint finished the season with a record of 5-1 with an ERA of 1.36. In 41 1/3 innings, Quint gave up only 18 runs-8 earned-and walked only 18 while striking out 65 batters.

Looking back at his career, Quint said winning districts this year was definitely up there and something he’s always wanted since there hasn’t been very many in school history.

“I think it meant a lot to the team and the community to win a district title,” Quint said. “Even though we lost to Leeton in the sectional round of the state playoffs, I thought the team had a good season. We just fell short in that game. Had we won that game I think we had a good chance to get to state, though.”

As a recent signee at North Central Missouri College in Trenton, Quint will pursue his life-long dream of playing college baseball either as a corner infielder or a pitcher.

Quint also credits his mother for being his biggest influence throughout his career.

“She’s been there every step of the way,” Quint said. “She’s helped me since I was a kid and taking me to all those ball tournaments and pushing me to get better. I couldn’t have gotten this far without her.”

Of course prior to this season, Quint said his goal was to make it on the record board. As it turned out, Quint made it on the record board twice for batting average in a season at .616 and hits in a season with 45.

Quint also had without a doubt one of the best games in Tiger history by finishing 4-for-5 in the game against Leeton while pitching seven innings. “That was probably the best game of my career,” Quint said. “I wish I could have gotten the final hit to win the game, but everybody told me that they wouldn’t have wanted anyone else at the plate in that situation, so that made me feel good.”

As for the one strikeout on the season, Quint said he would also like to have that back even though it didn’t have any bearing on the game.

“Jason Burnett got me on that one strikeout,” Quint said. “It was a little frustrating to get that far and only have one, but it happens.”

As far as what he will miss the most about playing baseball at Pilot Grove, Quint said he is going to miss playing with his team mates over the years. He said playing at a small school is different because of the support from the community. “It’s always nice to have them fill up the stands,” Quint said.