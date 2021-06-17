KWRT bounces back, PG blanks PH in JBR

KWRT had the perfect bounced back game Tuesday night in Junior Babe Ruth action at Twillman field in Harley park.

One day after dropping its first game of the season, KWRT came back Tuesday with a rally in the sixth inning to beat Fayette 12-8.

KWRT, 6-1 on the season, trailed Fayette, 0-5, at one point 8-0 after two before rallying with 12 unanswered runs over the next four innings.

Luke Poulsen picked up the win in relief for KWRT, while Mason Sappington took the loss for Fayette. Poulsen pitched four innings in relief of starter Josh Barber and gave up one hit and three walks while striking out nine batters. Sappington, meanwhile, pitched two innings in relief of starter Payton Oeth and allowed four runs on one hit and one walk while striking out one batter.

KWRT also matched Fayette with eight hits, with Caidyn Hazel going 3-for-4 with two singles, one triple and two RBIs. Edrissa Bah had one single, one double and three RBIs, while Ethan Watson, Brooks Poulsen and Luke Poulsen added one single each. Brayden Viertel and Josh Barber each had one RBI.

For Fayette, Kaleb Friebe and Jayden Shiflett each had two singles. Mason Sappington added one double and one RBI, while Payton Oeth, Thomas Elliott and Jacob Wood each with one single and one RBI, and Corbin Tucker with one RBI.

In the second game, Pilot Grove defeated Prairie Home 8-0.

Pilot Grove, 4-1, opened the game with one run in the first and then sent two runs across in the third and five again in the fourth.

Hank Zeller picked up the win for Pilot Grove, while Landon Case took the loss for Prairie Home. Zeller pitched just one inning and struck out one batter. Levi Jeffries then came in and pitched four innings in relief and allowed one hit and one walk while striking out 10. Case pitched one inning for Prairie Home and issued one run on five walks while striking out two batters.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Prairie Home 5-1, with Tate Rentel going 2-for-3 with two singles. Jeffries had one double and two RBIs, while Connor Rhorer added one double and one RBI, Zeller with one single and one RBI, and Alec Schupp with one RBI.

Blane Williams had the only hit in the game for Prairie Home, being a single.

New Franklin rallies with big fifth inning to beat KWRT 6-5 in JBR

New Franklin’s Junior Babe Ruth baseball team waited for the right opportunity against KWRT Monday night at Twillman field in Harley park.

While trailing 3-1 after the first four innings, New Franklin had that one big inning with five runs in the top half of the fifth to beat KWRT 6-5.

Of course the first game was nowhere near as exciting as the second game as Central Realty led Imhoff’s Appliances from start to finish for a 13-3 victory in five innings.

Although KWRT dropped its first game of the season, they still maintain a two-game advantage at 5-1 compared to 3-1 for New Franklin. Pilot Grove is also currently 3-1 on the season.

As for Central Realty, they also helped their cause against Imhoff’s Appliances by improving to 2-3 on the season. Imhoff’s Appliances fell to 3-3.

Needless the say, the game was never in doubt as Central Realty opened the game with one run in the first and then sent five runs across in the top half of the second to extend the lead to 6-0. Meanwhile, after Imhoff’s Appliances scored all three of its runs in the bottom half of the third to make it a 6-3 ball game, Central Realty came back and broke the game wide open again with five runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to go up 13-3. Imhoff’s Appliances never scored again in the ball game.

Abram Taylor picked up the win on the mound for Central Realty, while Tyson White took the loss for Imhoff’s Appliances. Taylor pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up three runs on one hit and four walks while striking out four batters. White , meanwhile, pitched one inning and issued six runs on three hits and four walks.

Central Realty also finished the game with 10 hits, with Garrett Hundley going 2-for-4 with a single, triple and two RBIs. Abram Taylor added a single, double and one RBI, while Blake Griffin had one double and two RBIs, Jaylyn Patel, Dakota Williams nd Jacob Thoma each with one single and one RBI, and Treyton Ginter and Seth Thomas each with one single.

For Imhoff’s Appliances, Henry Rohrbach tripled and drove in three runs while Kyle Felten added one single.

In the nightcap, KWRT had New Franklin’s number early on while pushing across two runs in the bottom half of the first and one again in the third to go up 3-0.

However, for the next two innings, New Franklin clawed its way back with one run in the fourth and five again in the fifth to go up 6-3.

Meanwhile, after a scoreless sixth inning, KWRT rallied back with two runs in the bottom of the seventh to cut the lead back to one at 6-5 before absorbing its first loss of the season.

Sawyer Felten picked up the win in relief for New Franklin, while Edrissa Bah took the loss for KWRT. Felten pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief and allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one. Bah, meanwhile, pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out nine batterss. Dalton Ivy led the hitting attack in the game for New Franklin with two doubles and one RBI. Jacob Marshall and Lane Hackman each had one single and one RBI, while Rylan Hundley and Nolan McGowan each had one single. Sawyer Felten also drove in one run.

For KWRT, Edrissa Bah went 2-for-3 with two singles and one RBI. Ethan Watson had one single and two RBIs, while Jamal Franklin added one single and one RBI, Caidyn Hazel and Luke Poulsen each with one single, and Kailen Vaca with one RBI.