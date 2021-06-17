Boonville-Warrensburg hold two-day individual clinic

Boonville sophomore Lawson Edwards puts up a shot during a shooting drill during the Pirate-Tiger Individual Clinic Tuesday at the LSE gymnasium. Boonville Pirates basketball coach Mark Anderson said approximately 36 boys in grades 9-12 from both Boonville and Warrensburg participated in the two day clinic. “This clinic mostly geared on the offensive side, but it was a chance for the kids to get a basketball in their hands and do a lot of individual stuff,” Anderson said. “We were together for eight hours on Monday and five hours on Tuesday, so it’s a chance to be with your kids and do a lot of different things and see some different things from their staff and hopefully they see some different things from our staff, too.”