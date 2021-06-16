Show-Me State Home Inspections upends Citizen’s Community Bank

Show-Me State Home Inspections scored six runs in the first inning and put it on cruise after that by beating Citizen’s Community Bank 16-6 in Babe Ruth 10U softball Tuesday night at Lions park.

Show-Me State Home Inspections scored in every inning against CCB and led 6-3 after one and 12-3 after two. Show-Me State Home Inspections also outscored CCB 4-3 in the third inning to win by the run rule.

Kiya Hart picked up the win in the circle for Show-Me State Home Inspections, while Maddy Robertson took the loss for CCB. Hart pitched one inning and gave up six runs on seven walks while striking out one. Carly Robb then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed six runs on two hits and four walks. Then, to finish the game,

Paisley Seeley pitched one inning and issued four runs on seven walks while striking out two batters.

Hart also had one double and drove in two runs for Show-Me State Home Inspections, while Audrey Wolfe and Katie Hill added one single each.

For Citizen’s Community Bank, Maddy Robertson hit a grand slam home run and drove in four runs while Odette Hutchison added one single and one RBI.