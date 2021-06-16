Huebert Fiberboard knocks off Boonville Ready Mix in Major

Huebert Fiberboard used the old adage that it’s not who scores first but who’s ahead at the end of the ballgame Monday night in the first game against Boonville Ready Mix in Cal Ripken Major.

Although BRM led for all but one inning through four frames, Huebert Fiberboard saved its best for last by exploding for five runs in the bottom half of the fifth for a 7-5 victory.

In the nightcap, QuinlanAgency.com won a back and forth game against Auto Body Experts 9-8.

Huebert Fiberboard, 8-5 on the season, led BRM 2-0 after the first but then surrendered one run in the second and two in each of the third and fourth innings of play. However, after holding BRM scoreless in its half of the fifth, Huebert Fiberboard came back and plated five runs in the bottom half of the inning to go up 7-5. That proved to be the difference as Huebert Fiberboard held on for the win.

Sammy Hage picked up the win in relief for Huebert Fiberboard, while Brennan Alberts took the loss for BRM, who dropped to 10-3. Hage pitched two innings in relief of starter Hayden Sandbothe and gave up two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out four batters. Alberts, meanwhile, pitched one inning in relief for BRM and allowed two runs on two hits and four walks. Chase Chamberlain pitched the first four innings and struck out 11 before giving way to A.J. Massa, who pitched part of the fifth.

Despite being out-hit by BRM 6-2, nothing could take away the grand slam home run by Hayden Sandbothe and his four RBIs. Hage had the only other hit, being a single.

For BRM, A.J. Massa went 2-for-2 with a single, home run and one RBI. Zachary Rehmer doubled and drove in one run, while Landon Conz and Aiden Schueler each had one single and one RBI, Brennan Alberts with one single and Dylann Clark with one RBI.

In the nightcap, QA.com took a 6-0 lead after 2 1/2 but then surrendered six unanswered runs as Auto Body Experts rallied back to tie the game at 6-all after five. However, in the sixth frame, QA.com tacked on two more runs to go up 8-7 only to have Auto Body Experts rally with one in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game. Meanwhile, in the seventh inning, QA.com scored what turned out to be the winning one run for the one run victory.

Jackson Shelton picked up the win in relief for QA.com, who improved to 5-7, while Landon Carter took the loss for Auto Body Experts, who dropped to 1-12. Shelton pitched two innings and gave up one run on two hits and one walk while striking out five. Carter, meanwhile, pitched five innings in relief for Auto Body Experts and allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four.

QuinlanAgency.com also out-hit Auto Body Experts 9-6, with Jackson Shelton going 3-for-3 with three singles. Parker LaValley finished the game with a double, triple and one RBI, while Noah Hackman added one single, one double and one RBI, Gabe Romero-Shelton and Jaxson Stonecipher each with one single and one RBI, and Gavin Ridgeway and Jasper Mitchell each with one RBI.

For Auto Body Experts, Brylan Carter had two triples and three RBIs. Brenden Perry had one single and one triple, while Landon Carter and Jett Storm added one single each, and Lian Nickerson with one RBI.