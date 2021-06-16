Glasgow River Rats win two against Rick Ball in 12U softball

Glasgow River Rats scored a total of 32 runs in two games for the sweep against Rick Ball in Babe Ruth 12U softball Tuesday night at Bill Simmons field at Rolling Hills park.

GRR won the first game 18-0 in three innings and then came back to win the second game against Rick Ball by a score of 14-9.

In Game 1, Rick Ball jumped out to stay against Rick Ball by pushing across four runs. However, GRR was just getting start while plating 12 more runs in the second inning to extend the lead to 16-0. Then, in the third inning, GRR added two more runs to win by the mercy rule.

Anyslie Locke picked up the win in the circle for GRR, while Milly Waller took the loss for Rick Ball. Locke pitched the first-two innings and gave up one hit and one walk while striking out six batters. Jayden Korte then came in and pitched one inning in relief and struck out two batters.

For Rick Ball, Waller pitched the first inning and surrendered nine runs on three hits and five walks while striking out one batter. Lily Gordon then came in and pitched two innings in relief and issued nine runs on three hits and seven walks while striking out one batter.

Glasgow River Rats also out-hit Rick Ball 6-1, with Riley Olendorf and Whitleigh Hammond each collecting one single and two RBIs. Hailey Monnig Aly Prentzler and Addison Monnig each had one single and one RBI, while Aynslie Locke added one single.

For Rick Ball, Braylynn Payne had the only hit in the game with one single.

In the nightcap, Rick Ball took the early lead with three runs in the top half of the first only to have GRR rally back with eight in the bottom half of the inning to go up 8-3.

GRR never trailed after that by outscoring Rick Ball 3-1 in the second to make it 11-4. GRR also matched Rick Ball with three runs in the third to go up 14-7. Meanwhile, in the top half of the fourth, Rick Ball added two more runs.

Jayden Korte was the winning pitcher in the game for GRR, while Phoenix Cantrell took the loss for Rick Ball. Korte pitched one inning and gave up three runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one batter. Aly Prentzler then came in and pitched one inning and allowed four runs on two walks while striking out two. Then, to finish the game, Whitleigh Hammond pitched 1 2/3 innings and issued two runs on two walks while striking out five batters.

For Rick Ball, Cantrell pitched all three innings and gave up 14 runs on seven hits and seven walks while striking out one.

GRR also out-hit Rick Ball 7-2, with Aly Prentzler going 2-for-2 with a single, double and two RBIs. Hailey Monnig finished the game with two singles and two RBIs, while Tayla Olendorf added one double, Riley Olendorf and Jayden Korte each with one single and one RBI, and Hailey Monnig with one RBI.

For Rick Ball, Cecelia Gaddis and Katie Pefferman each had one single while Phoenix Cantrell added one RBI.