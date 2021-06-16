Fayette edges WK Ford 4-3 in 8U, GRR beats American Family

Fayette scored four runs in the top half of the first and never looked back, beating WK Ford 4-3 Monday night in Babe Ruth 8U softball at Lions park.

Meanwhile, in the nightcap, Glasgow River Rats led American Family from start to finish for a 8-2 victory.

Although Fayette had the good start with the four-run first inning, WK Ford still made it close with one run in each of the second, third and fourth innings of play.

Bristol Sunderland led the hitting attack in the game for Fayette with three singles. Dixie Degraffenreid had one single, one double and two RBIs, while Emma Atkins and Emrie Andrews added two singles each, Kynna Dillion and Quinley Schafer each with one single and one RBI, and Kierra Boggs, Emma Himmelberg and Brooklyn Imhoff with one single each.

For WK Ford, Ava Johnson and Genevive Hamblen each had two singles while Kenna Elbert, Raylynn Stone and Riley Bulen added one single and one RBI each, and Jamie Friedrich, Brielle Rentel, Mikayla Bohlken and Paige Alpers with one single apiece.

In the second game, GRR opened the game with three runs in the first inning and then sent five runs across in the second to extend the lead to 8-0. American Family, meanwhile, scored its only two runs of the ball game in the bottom half of the third.

Emma Korte led the hitting attack in the game for GRR with a single, double and three RBIs. Meredith Wood finished the game with a single, double and two RBIs, while Brylee Adams added two singles and one RBI, Breck Aholt with two singles, Kynleigh Stricker with one single and one RBI, and A’Lani Polson, Katie Strodtman, Kinzie Beeler and Kara Monnig each with one single.

For American Family, Lanie Venable had three singles and one RBI. Delaynie Jones added two singles and one RBI, while Taylee Ginter had two singles, and Ally Franklin and Alanna Butner each with one single.