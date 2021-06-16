Central Realty rallies past Bradley Automotive

Central Realty saved its best for last Tuesday night against Bradley Automotive in Cal Ripken Minor.

Trailing 11-8 after 3 1/2 innings, Central Realty rallied back with four runs in the bottom half of the fourth for a 12-11 victory.

Waylon Monteer picked up the win for Central Realty, while Bradley Bishop took the loss for Bradley Automotive. Monteer pitched one inning in relief and gave up three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two batters. Bishop, meanwhile, pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed seven runs on six hits and four walks while striking out one.

Zach Felten had a triple, home run and three RBIs to lead Central Realty. Waylon Monteer added two singles and one RBI, while Kale West finished with one single and three RBIs, Braxton Meyers and Keylen Roper each with one single and one RBI, Michael Shaon and Derrick Hundley with one single each, Alex Shay with two RBIs, and Jax Storm with one RBI.

For Bradley Automotive, 7-6, Easton Gerding had one single and two doubles. Bradley Bishop , Weston Munden and Owen Christy each had two singles and two RBIs, Grayson Tate with one single and Harry Wooldridge with one RBI.

In the nightcap, Axis Seed went to 14-0 on the season by leading Fayette 10U from start to finish for a 10-0 victory.

Kade Watring was the winning pitcher in the game for Axis Seed, while Chase Vandelicht took the loss for Fayette. Watring finished the game with 11 strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings, while Vandelicht gave up eight runs on six hits and three walks in 1 2/3 innings.

Axis Seed also had nine hits in the game, with Thomas Schuster going 2-for-3 with a single, double and one RBI. Kyran Turner and Corbin Jackson each had two singles and two RBIs, while Bryton Scott added one single and one RBI, and Kade Watring and Sam Thacher each with one single.

For Fayette, 0-13, Pryncton Maddex and Christian Brown each had one single.

Axis Seed wins title in Minor, beats Bradley Automotive 4-2

Axis Seed put a stamp on the Cal Ripken Minor title Monday night in the first game at the COCOBA ballfield by beating Bradley Automotive 4-2.

While improving to 13-0 on the season, Axis Seed had to come from behind while trailing Bradley Automotive 2-1 after 3 1/2. However, after adding the tying run in the bottom half of the fourth, Axis Seed came back and plated two more runs in the fifth for a 4-2 victory.

In the nightcap, Pilot Grove 10U defeated Fayette 10U 16-5.

While out-hitting Bradley Automotive 6-5 in the come from behind victory, Axis Seed still had to do a little work in the latter part of the game with two runs in the next to last inning and then holding Bradley Automotive scoreless in its half of the sixth.

Thomas Schuster picked up the win for Axis Seed, while Owen Christy took the loss for Bradley Automotive. Schuster started the game and pitched a total of 5 2/3 innings and surrendered two runs on four hits while striking out 12 batters. Christy, meanwhile, pitched two innings in relief and issued two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out four batters.

As for the hitting in the game for Axis Seed, Kade Watring went 2-for-3 with a single, double and two RBIs. Thomas Schuster had two singles and one RBI, while Kyran Turner added one triple and Bryton Scott with one single. Thomas Farr also drove in one run.

For Bradley Automotive, who dropped to 7-6, Easton Gerding went 2-for-3 with two doubles. Bradley Bishop, Owen Christy and Ethan Woodson finished the game with one single each.

In the nightcap, Pilot Grove led Fayette from start to finish while pushing across three in the first, one in the second and six in each of the fourth and fifth innings of play.

Fayette scored its only run in the bottom half of the third.

Tyson Martin was the winning pitcher in the game for Pilot Grove, while Sawyer Asbury took the loss for Fayette. Martin pitched 3 2/3 innings and recorded 10 strikeouts while giving up one run on three walks. Asbury, meanwhile, pitched 2 1/3 innings and surrendered four runs on two hits and four walks while striking out six batters.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Fayette 4-1, with Tyson Martin going 2-for-3 with a single, home run and four RBIs. Kody Fenical also had two hits and three RBIs in the game, while Miles Schuster and Russell Harriman had one RBI each.

For Fayette 10U, Chase Vandelicht had the only hit with a single. Drew Vandelicht, Caleb Busker, Reed Syferd and Hargis Syferd each had one RBI.