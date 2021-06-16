Caterpillar upends C&R Market 9-0 in Midget

Boonville Caterpillar scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back, beating C&R Market 9-0 in Midget League action Tuesday night at Kemper park.

Caterpillar, 10-0 on the season, scored four runs in the first and then sent four runs across in the second and one again in the third.

Colt Babbitt picked up the win on the mound for Boonville Caterpillar, while Grant Simmons took the loss for C&R Market. Babbitt pitched the first-two innings and struck out six batters. Jackson Cobb then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed two walks while striking out six.

For C&R Market, 2-8 on the season, Simmons pitched 2/3 inning and gave up four runs on seven walks while striking out two batters. Sawyer Teson then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief and issued five runs on three hits and six walks while striking out four batters.

Boonville Caterpillar also out-hit C&R Market 3-0, with Alex Rapp going 1-for-1 with a grand slam home run and five RBIs. Colt Babbitt finished the game with one triple and one RBI, while Sam Brooks added one double, and Bryon Acton, Rhett Townlain and Jake Brooks each with one RBI.

C&R Market had no hits in the game.

Rick Ball blanks C&R Market 5-0 in Midget

Rick Ball improved to 5-6 on the season by beating C&R Market 5-0 in Midget League action Monday night at Kemper park.

By picking up the win and inching closer to the .500 mark for the season, Rick Ball also scored just enough runs by plating three runs in the bottom half of the second and two again in the fourth.

Logan Baysinger picked up the win on the mound for Rick Ball Auto Group, while Sawyer Teson took the loss for C&R Market, who dropped to 2-7. Baysinger pitched the first-two innings and struck out six batters while giving up just two walks. Breyden Keys then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed one walk while striking out six batters.

Rick Ball Auto Group also out-hit C&R Market 1-0, with Mitchell Richison going 1-for-1 with one single and one RBI. Taran Briggs, Breyden Keys, Noah Mathis and Sterling Norbury each had one RBI.