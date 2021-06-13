WK Ford win 8-3 over Pilot Grove in Babe Ruth 8U softball

Ava Johnson had two singles, one double and three RBIs, and teammates Janie Friedrich and Kenna Elbert added three singles each to lead WK Ford past Pilot Gove 8-3 in Babe Ruth 8U softball Wednesday night at Lions park.

Brielle Rentel and Raylynn Stone each had two singles and one RBI for WK Ford, who led Pilot Grove 6-1 after two and 7-3 after three. Zoey Imhoff finished the game with two singles, while Mikayla Bohlken added one single and one RBI, and Zoey Bernard, Riley Bulen and Emalyn Brownfield each with one single.

For Pilot Grove, Bailey Durnahm had three singles while Willa Wolfe added two singles, Aria Kliethermes with one triple and one RBI, Emma Wolfe with one single and one RBI, Kailey Kivett and Sophie George each with one single, and Allison Wolfe with one RBI.

In the second game, Autoworks defeated Monteer Plants & Banks 4-3 in Babe Ruth 6U softball.

Autoworks led Monteer Plants & Baskets 3-1 after the first. Meanwhile, in the second inning, Monteer Plants & Baskets outscored Autoworks 2-1.

McKynlee Payne had two singles and two RBIs in the game for Autoworks. Elysia Gonzalez had two singles and one RBI, while Paisley Nolte, Emerson Wassmann, Zoey Kraus and Ireland Ivy added two singles each, and Sammie Brengarth with one single and one RBI.

For Monteer Plants & Baskets, Blakely Edwards had two singles and two RBIs. Emmyn Crawford finished the game with two singles and one RBI, while Savannah Hallowell, Harley Wassmann, Sienna Turner and Danielle Brengarth added two singles each, and Emma Kraus, William Trabue and Regan Ronnfeldt with one single apiece.

Wednesday’s games

Glasgow River Rats rallied from a one run deficit after the first inning to beat Fayette 8-6 in Babe Ruth 8U softball Wednesday night at Lions park.

Fayette led GRR 5-4 after the first inning but was outscored 4-1 over the next-two innings to suffer the loss.

Katie Strodtman had one single, one triple and three RBIs to lead GRR. Kynleigh Stricker finished the game with one single, one double and four RBIs, while A’Lani Polson, Meredith Wood, Emma Korte and Kinzie Beeler added two singles each, and Brylee Adams, Brecklyn Adams and Kara Monnig each with one single.

For Fayette, Kierra Boggs and Kynna Dillon each had three singles and one RBI. Bristol Sunderland also had three hits in the game with three singles, while Emmery Andrews added two singles and one RBI, Dixie Degraffenreid with two singles, Avery Friebe, Quinley Shaffer and Emma Himmelberg each with one single and one RBI.

In the second 8U game, Pilot Grove Coop defeated Fayette 11-8.

Pilot Grove Coop trailed Fayette 8-6 after two before rallying back with five runs in the fourth for the victory.

Savannah Watring had two singles and one double to lead Pilot Grove. Emma Wolfe added three singles and three RBIs, while Bailey Durnham had three singles, Willa Wolfe two doubles and four RBIs, Allison Wolfe two singles and two RBIs, Aria Kliethermes two singles and one RBI, Charlie Hubach with two singles, Sophie George one single and one RBI, and Lila Imhoff with one single.

For Fayette, Jenna Snider had two singles and one RBI. Bristol Sunderland and Dixie Degraffenreid each had two singles, while Kynna Dillon and Emmery Andrews added one single and two RBIs each, Kierra Boggs and Quinley Shaffer each with one single and one RBI, and Avery Friebe and Emma Atkins each with one single.