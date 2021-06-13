Viertel tosses no-hitter, Rt. B Cafe beats Auto Body Experts 12-1 in Major

Rt B Cafe pitcher Brayden Viertel more than did his part Thursday night against Auto Body Experts in Cal Ripken Major.

While striking out a season-high 16 batters, Viertel also held Auto Body Experts hitless through six innings of play for a 12-1 victory.

In the nightcap, Einspahr Construction improved to 9-3 on the season by turning back Huebert Fiberboard 9-5.

Rt. B Cafe, 4-8 on the season, scored in all but one inning against Auto Body Experts with four in the first, three in the second, one in the fourth and two runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings of play to win by the mercy rule.

Auto Body Experts scored its only run of the ballgame in the bottom half of the fourth.

Lian Nickerson took the loss for Auto Body Experts, 1-11. Nickerson pitched part of the first and gave up four runs on one hit and two walks. Joseph Reid then came in and pitched one inning in relief and issued two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out three batters. Meanwhile, after Maddex Jackson pitched two innings and allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three batters, Brylan Carter came in and pitched three innings and yielded five runs on three hits and six walks while striking out five batters.

Recko Callaway went 2-for-3 in the game for Rt. B Cafe with a single, double and one RBI. Parker Leonard also had two hits with two singles and three RBIs, while Bodie White and Brayden Viertel added one single and one RBI and Ayden Martin with one single.

In the second game, Huebert Fiberboard jumped out on top with one run in the top half of the first.

Meanwhile, after Einspahr Construction plated one run in the second to tie the game at 1-all, Huebert Fiberboard and Einspahr Construction both came back and plated two runs in the third to make it 3-3.

Huebert Fiberboard never got any closer in the ballgame as Einspahr Construction added one in the fourth and five in the fifth to extend the lead to 9-3. Huebert Fiberboard later put up two runs in the sixth to complete the scoring.

Weston Rentel picked up the win on the mound for Einspahr Construction, while Reece Townlain took the loss for Huebert Fiberboard, who dropped to 7-5. Rentel pitched the first-four innings and gave up three runs on two hits and five walks while striking out nine. Karson Elbert then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three.

For Huebert Fiberboard, Sammy Hage pitched the first-two innings and surrendered one run on one hit while striking out four batters. Hayden Sandbothe then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out six. Then, to finish the game, Reece Townlain pitched one inning and issued five runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three batters.

Einspahr Construction also had seven hits in the game, with Lyle Christy going 2-for-3 with a double, home run and three RBIs. Bryce Newham finished the game with two singles and one RBI, while Karson Elbert and Blaine Begemann added one double and one RBI each, and Forge Mackey with one single.

For Huebert Fiberboard, Sammy Hage went 2-for-3 with a single, home run and two RBIs. Bryson Welch had one single, one double and one RBI, while Braylon Banuet added one double and two RBIs.

Note: Make up games for Minor/Major: June 21, QuinlanAgency.com vs. Einspahr Construction, 6 p.m.; Auto Body Experts vs. Rt. B Cafe, 8 p.m.; June 22-Pilot Grove 10U vs. Bradley Automotive, 6 p.m.; Tint Shop vs. Fayette 10U, 8 p.m.; June 23-Axis Seed at Pilot Grove 10U, 6 p.m.; Central Realty vs. Tint Shop, 6 p.m.; QuinlanAgency.com vs. Huebert Fiberboard, 8 p.m.