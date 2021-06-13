Shelter Insurance beats Jennings Premium Meats, 16-4

Shelter Insurance raised its season record to 4-1 by beating Jennings Premium Meats 16-4 in New Franklin Little League girls softball Saturday in New Franklin.

In the second game, Exchange Bank improved to 3-2 on the season by turning back GKC CPAs 16-1.

Lily Chitwood had one double, three triples and one home run to lead Shelter Insurance in machine pitch softball. Lilly Kaullen finished the game with two singles, one double and one home run, while Charleigh Collyott and Lilly Washburn added three singles each, Chloe Palmer and Aubrey Loerzel with two singles each, and Hope Thornburg with one single.

For Jennings Premium Meats, who dropped to 1-4, Korinna Chitwood, Lydia Burnett and Alison Flick each had three singles, while Kallie Burnett and Zoey Pinet had two singles each and Hadley Caszatt and Ellie Wells with one single apiece.

Shelter Insurance led Jennings Premium Meats 6-1 after two, 11-1 after three and 14-1 after five. Then, in the sixth, JPM scored two more runs to cut the lead to 16-3. Meanwhile, in the seventh, Shelter Insurance outscored JPM 2-1.

In the second machine pitch game, Exchange Bank led GKC CPAs 3-0 after one, 7-0 after two and 11-1 after three. Then, in the fourth, Exchange Bank plated five more runs to win by the run rule.

Canna Jennings led all hitters in the game for Exchange Bank with one double and three home runs. Katelyn Cook finished the game with one single, two doubles and one home run, while Mia Dobson added two singles and two doubles, Maria Finn one single, one double and one triple, Baylie Bonecutter and Kyndal Schnell each with one single and one double, Brooklyn Bonecutter and Audrey Dobson with two singles each, and Jaida Frye with one triple.

For GKC-CPAs, Addison Forbis had two singles while Eden Oser, Callie Chitwood and Ava Smith added one single each.