Rick Ball Auto Group upends C&R Market

Rick Ball Auto Group improved to 4-6 on the season by beating C&R Market 12-7 in Midget League action Thursday night at Kemper park.

While playing just three innings, C&R Market broke out the bats early with five runs in the bottom half of the first to lead Rick Ball Auto Group 5-2. However, in the top half of the second, Rick Ball Auto Group took the lead for good by exploding for five runs to go up 7-5. Rick Ball Auto Group never trailed after that by outscoring C&R Market 5-2 in the third for the win.

Logan Baysinger picked up the win on the mound for Rick Ball Auto Group, while William Felten took the loss for C&R Market. Baysinger pitched 1/3 inning and gave up five runs on six walks while striking out one batter. Radley Ball then came in and pitched one inning in relief and struck out three batters. Then, to finish the game, Breyden Keys pitched one inning and issued two hits and four walks while striking out three batters.

For C&R Market, who dropped to 2-7, Felten pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up nine runs on one hit and 11 walks while striking out four batters. Brooks Rentel then came in and pitched 1/3 inning in relief and allowed three runs on five walks while striking out one batter.

Rick Ball Auto Group also out-hit C&R Market 1-0, with Radley Ball collecting the only hit with a double and four RBIs.

Noah Mathis drove in three runs, while Tara Briggs, Miles Hilgedick, Michael Richison, Breyden Keys and David Briggs added one RBI each.

For C&R Market, William Felten, Grant Simmons, Waylon Radell, Brooks Rentel and Caleb Warner each had one RBI.

Caterpillar rallies in fourth to beat Pilot Grove, 7-6

Pilot Grove’s 8U baseball team didn’t make it easy on Caterpillar in Midget League action Wednesday night at Kemper park.

Trailing 6-4 after 3 1/2 against Pilot Grove, Caterpillar rallied with three runs in the bottom half of the fourth to win the game in exciting fashion 7-6.

Caterpillar improved to 9-0 on the season, while Pilot Grove fell to 4-6.

Alex Rapp picked up the win on the mound for Caterpillar, while Emmett Waller took the loss for Pilot Grove. Rapp pitched two innings in relief of starter Rhett Townlain and gave up two runs on three hits while striking out five batters. Waller, meanwhile, pitched one inning in relief of starter Korbin Ruffel and allowed four runs on one hit and seven walks while striking out three.

Caterpillar had only two hits in the game, with Rhett Townlain and Bryon Acton adding one double each. Jake Brooks and Weslee Vollermer each had two RBIs, while Teel Kenney and Eli Shadwick had one RBI each.

For Pilot Grove, who had six hits in the game, Emmett Waller had two singles and one RBI. Korbin Ruffel also had two singles, while Dean Martin added one home run and two RBIs, Grayson Mayfield one single and one RBI, and Braylen Brown and Jayce Kelly each with one RBI.

Note: Midget League make up games: June 14: Rick Ball vs. C&R Market, 6 p.m.; June 15-C&R Market vs. Caterpillar, 6 p.m.; Wednesday, June 16, Midget League All-Star Game at COCOBA field, 6 p.m.; Pilot Grove vs. Caterpillar, at COCOBA ballfield, 8 p.m.; June 17-Pilot Grove vs. Rick Ball, 6 p.m.