New Franklin blanks Pilot Grove 4-0 in JBR, BTC Bank edges Glasgow 5-3

New Franklin made the most of its opportunity Thursday night in Junior Babe Ruth action against Pilot Grove.

With KWRT and Imhoff’s Appliances taking the night off in JBR, New Franklin did just enough to get back Pilot Grove for a 4-0 victory.

Meanwhile, in the nightcap, BTC Bank defeated Glasgow in a close game 5-3.

New Franklin, improving to 2-1 on the season, scored one run in each of the first and sixth innings of play and then sent two runs across in the seventh.

All four runs, however, were unearned by New Franklin as Pilot Grove committed a total of four errors in the game.

Each team left five runners on base.

Tanner Bishop picked up the win for New Franklin, while Levi Jeffries took the loss for Pilot Grove, who dropped to 3-1. Bishop pitched the first-three innings and struck out six batters while giving up two hits and two walks. Jacob Marshall then came in and pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief and allowed four walks while striking out eight batters.

For Pilot Grove, Jeffries pitched the first five innings and issued one run on one hit and two walks while striking out six batters. Connor Rhorer then came in and pitched two innings in relief and surrendered three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

New Franklin also finished the game with three hits, with Dalton Ivy going 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Lane Hackman added one single, while Sawyer Felten and Kaden Sanders had one RBI each.

For Pilot Grove, Jeffries and Hank Zeller each had one single.

In the nightcap, BTC Bank and Glasgow were locked in a tie at 3-all after three innings. Glasgow scored one in the first and two in the third, while BTC Bank had one in the second and two in the third.

Meanwhile, after two scoreless innings in the fourth and fifth inning of play, BTC Bank plated what turned out to be the go ahead run with two in the sixth for the win.

Drew Rhorer picked up the win in relief for BTC Bank, while Bronson Foster took the loss for Glasgow. Bentley Turner started the game and pitched the first-three innings, giving up three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out six batters. Rhorer then came in and pitched four innings in relief and issued two walks while striking out eight batters.

For Glasgow, Zach Slayer started the game and pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up three runs on four hits and five walks while striking out four. Foster then came in and pitched 3 1/3 innings and yielded two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five.

BTC Bank also out-hit Glasgow 9-2, with Lucas Schuster going 3-for-4 with three singles. Bentley Turner added two singles, while Noah Remlinger had one single and two RBIs, Jake Pickens, Xavier Flippin and Clayton Schuster each with one single, and Isaac Watring with one RBI.

For Glasgow, Colton Boass doubled and drove in one run while Nathan Prentzler added one single.

In Wednesday night’s games, Central Realty defeated Imhoff’s Appliances 9-0 while BTC Bank upended Fayette 8-3.

Central Realty scored three runs in the first and then sent two runs across in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth.

Garrett Hundley picked up the complete game victory for Central Realty, while Evan Bishop took the loss for Imhoff’s Appliances. Hundley pitched 6 2/3 innings and struck out nine batters while giving up four hits and four walks. Bishop, meanwhile, pitched three innings for Imhoff’s Appliances and allowed five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven. Shane Chamberlain pitched two innings in relief, while Chase Chamberlain threw one inning to closeout the game.

Hundley also had two hits to lead Central Realty with a single and a double. Treyton Ginter and Jaylyn Patel added two singles and one RBI each, while Abram Taylor had one triple and one RBI, Cash Leonard with one single and one RBI, and Seth Thomas with one single.

For Imhoff’s Appliances, Chase Chamberlain went 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Jacob Wade and Lance Haynes each had one single.

In the second game, BTC Bank scored in all but one inning with three runs in each of the first and third innings of play and one in the fourth and fifth innings.

Fayette, meanwhile, plated all three runs in the top half of the sixth.

Lucas Schuster was the winning pitcher in the game for BTC Bank, while Payton Oeth took the loss for Fayette. Schuster pitched the first-five innings and struck out 15 batters while giving up one hit and three walks. Oeth, meanwhile, pitched four innings for Fayette and allowed seven runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out seven batters.

BTC Bank also had eight hits in the game, with Drew Rhorer going 2-for-3 with a single, double and two RBIs. Bentley Turner added a single, double and one RBI, while Lucas Schuster and Bradford Norbury had one single and one RBI, Eric Kearns and Garrett Pope each with one single, and Isaac Watring with one RBI.

Fayette was led by Payton Oeth with two singles and one RBI. Mason Sappington drove in one run.