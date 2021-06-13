Morris, Leonards compete in Missouri Valley District Qualifier

Three Boonville runners are making the most of their opportunities while competing in track and field for the Blue Thunder Track Club in Columbia.

With the top 16 moving on to regionals in Bentonville, Arkansas on June 25, Boonville’s Effie Morris, Cash Leonard and Rhodes Leonard have all qualified in their respective events.

Cash Leonard competed in the 13-year-old division, while Effie Morris participated in the 14-year-old age group. Rhodes Leonard, meanwhile, competed in the 15-16-year-old division.

Cash Leonard and Effie Morris both competed in the AAU Missouri Valley Track Meet in Hays, Kansas on Saturday, June 5, while Rhodes Leonard competed in Liberty on Friday and Saturday, June 11-12.

Morris, who will be a eighth grader at Laura Speed Elliott in Boonville this fall, finished second in the 200 meter hurdles in 35.02 seconds, fourth in the 100 meter hurdles in 18.34 seconds and ninth in the 400 meter dash in a time of 1:09.04.

Cash Leonard, meanwhile, captured first in the long jump with a leap of 15’-2 1/2”, second in the 400 meter dash in 1:00.82, fourth in the 100 meter dash in 12.57 seconds, and fifth in the 200 meter dash in 27.12 seconds.

Only the top three in each division and event received medals.

As for Rhodes Leonard, the sophomore at Boonville High School placed third in the 800 meter run in a time of 2:07.45.

Keion Grieve of Capitol Area placed first in the 800 meter run in 2:02.23, while Pierre McGarvey of Blue Thunder finished second in 2:03.49. Charles Kinsley ran unattached and finished fourth behind Leonard in a time of 2:10.66.

Only the top six in each age division and event will move on to Junior Olympics in Houston, Texas.