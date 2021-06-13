Monteer tosses no-hit shutout against Pilot Grove

Waylon Monteer pitched the game of his life for Central Realty Thursday night in Cal Ripken Minor at Pilot Grove.

While pitching all three innings for the win, Monteer also struck out eight batters and gave up just one walk for the no hit shutout.

Central Realty wound up beating Pilot Grove 15-0 in three innings to improved to 8-5 on the season. Pilot Grove fell to 3-8 on the season.

In the second game, which consisted of only two innings, Central Realty and Pilot Grove played to a 5-5 tie.

In Game 1, Pilot Grove jumped out to stay against Pilot Grove with three runs in the first and 12 again in the third to win by the mercy rule.

Kody Fenical took the loss on the mound for Pilot Grove by giving up six runs on four hits and five walks in 2 1/3 innings. Fenical also had six strikeouts in the ballgame. Charlie Watring then came in and pitched part of the third and issued nine runs on one hit and eight walks. Then, to finish the game, Henry Stark pitched 2/3 inning and allowed just one hit.

Monteer also led the hitting attack in the game for Central Realty with two doubles and three RBIs. Alexander Eichelberger finished the game with one double and one RBI, while Keylen Roper added one single and two RBIs, Jesse Peterson and Kale West each with one single and one RBI, and Derrick Hundley, Michael Shaon, Zach Felten, Braxton Meyers, Jax Storm and Alex Shay each with one RBI.

Pilot Grove had no hits in the game.

In the second game, Central Realty and Pilot Grove each scored two runs in the first and three again in the second to force a tie.

Braxton Meyers pitched the first inning for Central Realty and gave up two runs on one hit and three walks while striking out three batters. Zach Felten then came in and pitched 1/3 inning in relief and allowed three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one batter.

For Pilot Grove, Henry Stark pitched one inning and issued two runs on five walks with one strikeout. Miles Schuster then came in and pitched part of the second and yielded three runs on three hits and two walks.

Keylen Roper had one double and two RBIs to lead all hitters for Central Realty. Waylon Monteer also doubled in the game, while Jesse Peterson had one single and one RBI, and Zach Felten and Michael Shaon each with one RBI.

For Pilot Grove, Jackson Inskeep, Charlie Watring and Kody Fenical each had one single and one RBI while Natan Imhoff added one single.

Note: Make up games for Minor: June 22-Pilot Grove 10U vs. Bradley Automotive, 6 p.m.; Tint Shop vs. Fayette 10U, 8 p.m.; June 23-Axis Seed at Pilot Grove 10U, 6 p.m.; Central Realty vs. Tint Shop, 6 p.m.