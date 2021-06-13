KWRT remains undefeated with 4-2 win over New Franklin in Jr. Babe Ruth

In what could shape up to be a two team race in Junior Babe Ruth, KWRT solidified its spot as one of the teams to beat after knocking off previously unbeaten New Franklin Wednesday night in New Franklin 4-2.

KWRT, 5-0 on the season, never trailed in the game against New Franklin and led 1-0 after two, 2-0 after three and 3-0 after five. Meanwhile, after New Franklin scored its only two runs in the bottom half of the sixth to make it 3-2, KWRT came back and tacked on another run in the seventh for the victory.

Ethan Watson picked up the win for KWRT, while Connor Wilmsmeyer took the loss for New Franklin, 1-1. Watson pitched the first-six innings and struck out 10 batters while giving up two runs on four hits and three walks. Luke Poulsen then came in and pitched one inning in relief and recorded one strikeout.

For New Franklin, Wilmsmeyer pitched five innings and gave up three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five. Sawyer Felten then came in and pitched two innings in relief and issued one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one batter.

KWRT also out-hit New Franklin 7-4, with Caidyn Hazel going 3-for-4 with three singles. Brayden Viertel added two singles and one RBI, while Lawson Edwards and Josh Barber added one single each, and Edrissa Bah and Jamal Franklin each with one RBI.

For New Franklin, Jacob Marshall had one single and one double while Tanner Bishop added two singles and two RBIs.