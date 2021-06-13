Glasgow River Rats picks up sweep in 10U

Glasgow River Rats picked up a pair of wins in Babe Ruth 10U softball Friday night at Lions park.

After beating Show-Me Home State Inspections 17-0 in three innings, Glasgow River Rats came back and beat Citizen’s Community Bank 16-1 in three.

In the first game, GRR scored at least five runs in every inning and led Show-Me Home State Inspections 5-0 after one and 11-0 after two before plating six more runs in the third.

Kenley Strodtman picked up the win in the circle for GRR with nine strikeouts in three inning. Avery Schrick, meanwhile, took the loss for SMHSI by giving up 11 runs on five hits and seven walks in two innings.

Finley Olendorf led the hitting attack in the game for GRR with one single, one double, one triple and four RBIs. Addison Goetz finished the game with a single, home run and four RBIs, while Jaynie Foster added two singles, Paisley Locke with one single and two RBIs, Emma Westhues with one single and one RBI, and Brenna Adams and Kenley Strodtman each with one single.

SMHSI had no hits in the game.

In the second game, GRR jumped out to stay against CCB with six runs in the first and four in the second to make it 10-0. Then, after CCB scored one run in the top half of the third, GRR came back and plated six more in the bottom half of the inning to win by the run rule.

Katie Strodtman was the winning pitcher in the game for GRR, while Audrey Wolfe took the loss for CCB. Strodtman pitched the first two innings and recorded six strikeouts. Wolfe, meanwhile, pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed nine runs on six hits and six walks while striking out two batters.

Strodtman also had two home runs and four RBIs in the game for GRR. Goetze finished the game with a single, triple and two RBIs, while Emma Westhues added two singles and one RBI, Jaynie Foster with one double and one RBI, Finley Olendorf with one single and one RBI, and Paisley Locke with one single.

CCB had no hits in the game.