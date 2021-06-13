Glasgow doubles up State Farm in 12U

Glasgow River Rats 12U softball team picked up a sweep against State Farm 20-8 and 15-0 Thursday night at Bill Simmons field at Rolling Hills park.

In Game 1, Glasgow broke out the bats early with three runs in the first and 10 again in the second and seven in the third. State Farm, meanwhile, scored all eight of its run in the bottom half of the second.

Locke picked up the win in the circle for Glasgow River Rats, while Alycia Felgar took the loss for State Farm. Locke pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up four runs on two hits and three walks while striking out two. Felgar, meanwhile, pitched three innings and allowed 20 runs on 14 hits and nine walks while striking out two batters.

Glasgow River Rats also out-hit State Farm 14-3, with T. Olendorf going 3-for-4 with two singles, one double and three RBIs. H. Monnig finished the game with a single, double and three RBIs, while Locke added two singles and four RBIs, Prentzler with two singles and two RBIs, A. Monnig with two singles and one RBI, R. Olendorf with two singles, Neely Miller with one double and two RBIs, and Hammond with two RBIs.

For State Farm, Isabel Alviso had a single, triple and one RBI, while Anabell Coleman added one single.

In Game 2, Glasgow scored 15 runs in two innings with five in the first inning and 10 again in the second.

Neely Miller picked up the win in the circle for Glasgow River Rats, while Karrman Leonard took the loss for State Farm. Miller pitched the first-two innings and struck out six batters while giving up just one hit. Leonard, meanwhile, pitched the first-two innings for State Farm and allowed 15 runs on eight hits and six walks while striking out one batter.

Glasgow River Rats also out-hit State Farm 8-1, with Neely Miller going 2-for-2 with a single, triple and three RBIs. T. Olendorf had one single, one double and three RBIs, while A. Prentzler added one double and three RBIs, H. Monnig with one double and one RBI, Locke with one single and one RBI, Hammond with one single, and Korte with one RBI.

Karrman Leonard had the only hit in the game for State Farm, being a double.