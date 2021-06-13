GKC CPAs, Shelter Insurance win in NF LL Softball

In Little League softball Thursday night in New Franklin, GKC-CPAs defeated Exchange Bank 5-4 while Shelter Insurance upended Jennings Premium Meats 12-9.

GKC CPA, 2-2 on the season, trailed Exchange Bank 4-2 after 2 1/2 before rallying back with two runs in the bottom half of the third and one again in the fourth for the win.

Callie Chitwood picked up the win in the circle for GKC CPAs, while Canna Jennings took the loss for Exchange Bank, 2-2. Chitwood pitched all four innings and struck out nine batters while giving up four runs on three hits and five walks. Jennings, meanwhile, pitched 3 2/3 innings and struck out seven batters while giving up five runs on nine walks.

GKC CPAs had no hits in the game, while Exchange Bank had three hits with Mia Dobson, Canna Jennings and Kyndal Schnell all collecting singles.

In the second game, Jennings Premium Meats led Shelter Insurance 6-5 after one. However, in the second inning, Shelter Insurance rallied back with four runs to go up 9-6. Shelter Insurance never trailed after that while matching Jennings Premium Meats with three runs in the third.

Belle Chitwood was the winning pitcher in the game for Shelter Insurance, 3-1, while Lydia Burnett took the loss for Jennings Premium Meats, who dropped to 1-3. Chitwood pitched all four innings and struck out five batters while giving up nine runs on 10 hits and five walks. Burnett, meanwhile, pitched two innings in relief and allowed seven runs on six hits and three walks while striking out one batter.

Belle Chitwood and Lily Chitwood each had one single and one home run to lead all hitters for Shelter Insurance. Lilly Kaullen had one single and one double, while Charleigh Collyott, Kendall Wells and Chloe Palmer added one single each.

For Jennings Premium Meats, Korinna Chitwood had one single, one double and one triple. Lydia Burnett finished the game with one single and one triple, while Alison Flick and Zoey Pinet added two singles each and Hadley Caszatt with one single.