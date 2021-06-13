Custom Weatherproofing, Jamestown split DH in Babe Ruth 16U softball

Custom Weatherproofing did just enough in the first game in Babe Ruth 16U softball Wednesday night at Bill Simmons field against Jamestown.

Despite being short-handed, CWP still had enough at the end to beat Jamestown 7-6. Meanwhile, in the nightcap, Jamestown defeated CWP 9-5 to force a split.

In the first game, Custom Weatherproofing took the early lead against Jamestown 4-1 after one. Meanwhile, after Jamestown plated two runs in the second and three again in the third to go up 6-4, Custom Weatherproofing came back and tacked on one in the bottom half of the third and two again in the fourth for the win.

Rachel Massa picked up the win in the circle for CWP, while Makayla Haldiman took the loss for Jamestown. Massa pitched all four innings and gave up six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five batters. Haldiman, meanwhile, pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief of starter Ginna Meisenheimer and allowed two runs on three hits while striking out one batter.

Massa also led the hitting in the game for CWP with a single, triple and two RBIs. Caroline Rhode added one double and two RBIs, while Cora Thompson had one single and one RBI, Kaitlyn Divine, Claire Rentel and Mattie Wells each with one single, and Haylie Mendez with two RBIs.

For Jamestown, Trinity Paulsen went 2-for-3 with a single and a triple. Emma Baepler had one single, one double and one RBI, while Kylie Allen added two singles, Kylee Russel one triple and one RBI, Mikayla Haldiman one single, and Madelyn Gerlach and Brienna Crider each with one RBI.

In the second game, CWP jumped out in front with five unanswered runs in 1 1/2 innings only to see Jamestown rally back with nine run in the bottom half of the second to go up 9-5.

That proved to be the difference as the two teams played scoreless softball for the next two innings.

Mikayla Haldiman was the winning pitcher in the game for Jamestown, while Caroline Rhode took the loss for CWP, who dropped to 3-1 on the season. Haldiman pitched the first-four innings and gave up five runs on six hits and four walks while striking out one. Rhode, meanwhile, pitched one inning and allowed six runs on three hits and four walks.

Jamestown also out-hit CWP 8-6, with Madelyn Gerlach going 2-for-3 with two singles. Trinity Paulsen had one double, while Ginna Meisenheimer and Paige Shelton added one single and one RBI each, and Kinzie Price, Alyssa Hess and Olivia Oerly each with one single.

For CWP, Rachel Massa went 2-for-2 with a single, double and one RBI. Caroline Rhode added two singles, while Kaitlyn Divine and Mattie Wells had one single each.