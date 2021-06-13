Central Realty upends Fayette 22-7 in Minor

Central Realty scored early and often Wednesday night in a 22-7 win over Fayette’s 10U team in Cal Ripken Minor at the COCOBA ball field at Harley park.

While putting up seven runs in the first inning to lead Fayette 7-3, Central Realty came back and tacked on 10 more runs in the second and five in the third to win by the mercy rule after three.

In the nightcap, Tint Shop rallied with the go ahead run in the bottom half of the fourth to beat Bradley Automotive 14-13.

Michael Shaon picked up the win on the mound for Central Realty, while Chase Vandelicht took the loss for Fayette. Shaon pitched two innings and gave up five runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three batters. Vandelicht, meanwhile, pitched one inning and allowed 13 runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out two batters.

Central Realty also out-hit Fayette 10-5, with Waylon Monteer going 2-for-3 with a single, triple and three RBIs. Kale West was 2-for-3 with a single, double and two RBIs, while Braxton Meyers added one double and four RBIs, Zach Felten with one single and three RBIs, Keylen Roper with one single and two RBIs, Jesse Peterson and Michael Shaon each with one single and one RBI, Jonah Bishop with one single, Alex Shay with two RBIs, and Alexander Eichelberger with one RBI.

For Fayette 10U, Morgan Campbell had two singles and three RBIs. Pryncton Maddex added two singles, Justin Kunze one double and two RBIs, and Sawyer Asbury with one RBI.

In the second game, Tint Shop led Bradley Automotive 8-3 after one and 13-10 after three. Meanwhile, after Bradley Automotive scored three runs in the top half of the fourth to tie the game at 13-all, Tint Shop came back and tacked on a run in the bottom half of the inning for the win.

Rylee Davis was the pitcher of record in the game for Tint Shop, while Weston Munden took the loss for Bradley Automotive. Davis pitched two innings in relief of starter Tallin Kempf and gave up three runs on two walks while strikingh out six batters. Munden meanwhile, pitched 2/3 inning in relief for Bradley Automotive and surrendered one run on one hit and three walks.

Jaxon Murphy had the only extra base hit in the game for Tint Shop, being a double. Murphy also drove in one run. Rylee Davis and John Traub each had one single and two RBIs, while Tallin Kempf added one single and Gabe Coggins with one RBI.

For Bradley Automotive, who dropped to 7-5, Easton Gerding went 2-for-2 with a single, double and one RBI. Bradley Bishop homered and drove in three runs, while Grayson Tate added one double.