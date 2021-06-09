WK Ford blanks American Family 11-0 in Babe Ruth 8U softball

Janie Friedrich, Brielle Rentel and Kenna Elbert each had three hits, and WK Ford scored 11 runs in the first-three innings to beat American Family 11-0 in Babe Ruth 8U softball Monday night at Lions park.

WK Ford scored at least three runs in every inning against American Family and led 4-0 after one and 8-0 after two before sending three more runs across in the third inning.

Janie Friedrich finished the game 3-for-3 with two singles and one double for WK Ford. Rentel and Elbert each had three singles and one RBI, while Mikayla Bohlken added one single, one double and four RBIs, Ava Johnson with two singles and one RBI, and Paige Alpers, Raylynn Stone, Zoey Bernard, Zoey Imhoff and Emalyn Brownfield each with one single.

For American Family, Laynie Venable, Alianna Butner, Delaynie Jones, Brooklyn Bosma and Josephine Taylor each had one single.